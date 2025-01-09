Base44
Reviews of BASE44 highlight rapid prototyping, intuitive “vibe coding,” and strong end-to-end flow, with many non‑technical users shipping MVPs quickly. Makers of timeOS praise the founder and community; makers of Explorium MCP commend thoughtful third‑party integration value; makers of Zeno call it an unmatched full‑stack AI dev experience. Critiques surface around customer support responsiveness, credit limits/paywall friction, and export lock‑in, plus a few reports of buggy builds. Overall sentiment is highly positive for speed and usability, with room to refine pricing and support.
Base44
Hey Product Hunt!
We’re entering a new era of Base44 - and it’s a big one.
This is probably our biggest update since introducing the concept of built-in backend.
Today, we’re releasing the all-new Base44 builder -
where app creation becomes smarter, faster, and truly intelligent.
What’s new?
This isn’t just about generating or completing code anymore.
The new builder can think, validate, and fix itself.
It can test its own logic, inspect logs, fetch data, and even simulate how a real user would use your app.
it means you can now build more complex, intelligent applications - without losing the simplicity and speed that make Base44 special.
In short: It doesn’t just code.
It understands what needs to be built - and makes it happen.
We can’t wait to see what you build with this next chapter of Base44.
Let’s create the future, together. As always, we’d love your feedback - and if you need anything, we’re here: app@base44.com
@ms_base Amazing!
It is what we have been waiting for!
Awesome stuff! crazy how much it has evolved since the first launch 🚀
Base44
Thank you,@gabigrinberg
Keep on building!
Hopp by Wix
Base44 made it surprisingly easy to build something real, I had a working app up and running in less than an hour.
Base44
Thank you,@yaron_orenstein
we are so happy you love it!
Congrats on the launch! The new builder's ability to think through context is impressive.
Base44
Thank you@sanskarix !
we are working on few more tools stay tuned!
Product Hunt
I'm not going to lie, I see so many YouTube ads that I keep going to try you all. So they're working! I'm very excited to see how this new experience will change the app building experience and .... potentially make me more addicted to vibe coding than I already am.
Base44
Thank you @gabe
Keep On Building!
Just built a full 2 languages website with base44. Became my main go to tool for quick launches. Amazing job team!