Shape your ideas into apps that work your way. Base44 lets you build fully-functional apps in minutes with just your words. No coding necessary.
A new era of Base44 where creating apps is smarter, faster, and more intuitive. The all-new builder doesn’t just code, it thinks: “What do I need to create this app?” and knows how to make it happen — through web search, smart file search, log inspection and data fetching. App building that understands context. Intelligence meets creation.
Artificial IntelligenceNo-Code
Hey Product Hunt!

We’re entering a new era of Base44 - and it’s a big one.

This is probably our biggest update since introducing the concept of built-in backend.

Today, we’re releasing the all-new Base44 builder -
where app creation becomes smarter, faster, and truly intelligent.

What’s new?
This isn’t just about generating or completing code anymore.

The new builder can think, validate, and fix itself.

It can test its own logic, inspect logs, fetch data, and even simulate how a real user would use your app.

it means you can now build more complex, intelligent applications - without losing the simplicity and speed that make Base44 special.

In short: It doesn’t just code.

It understands what needs to be built - and makes it happen.

We can’t wait to see what you build with this next chapter of Base44.

Let’s create the future, together. As always, we’d love your feedback - and if you need anything, we’re here: app@base44.com

Asaf Rosenberg

@ms_base Amazing!
It is what we have been waiting for!

Gabriel Grinberg

Awesome stuff! crazy how much it has evolved since the first launch 🚀

Ron Shahar
Maker

Thank you,@gabigrinberg 
Keep on building!

Yaron Orenstein

Base44 made it surprisingly easy to build something real, I had a working app up and running in less than an hour.

Ron Shahar
Maker

Thank you,@yaron_orenstein 
we are so happy you love it!

Sanskar Yadav

Congrats on the launch! The new builder's ability to think through context is impressive.

Ron Shahar
Maker

Thank you@sanskarix !
we are working on few more tools stay tuned!

Gabe Perez

I'm not going to lie, I see so many YouTube ads that I keep going to try you all. So they're working! I'm very excited to see how this new experience will change the app building experience and .... potentially make me more addicted to vibe coding than I already am.

Ron Shahar
Maker

Thank you @gabe
Keep On Building!

Roi Shachaf

Just built a full 2 languages website with base44. Became my main go to tool for quick launches. Amazing job team!