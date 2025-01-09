Reviews of BASE44 highlight rapid prototyping, intuitive “vibe coding,” and strong end-to-end flow, with many non‑technical users shipping MVPs quickly. Makers of timeOS praise the founder and community; makers of Explorium MCP commend thoughtful third‑party integration value; makers of Zeno call it an unmatched full‑stack AI dev experience. Critiques surface around customer support responsiveness, credit limits/paywall friction, and export lock‑in, plus a few reports of buggy builds. Overall sentiment is highly positive for speed and usability, with room to refine pricing and support.

+ 43 Summarized with AI