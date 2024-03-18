Reflex is the open-source framework empowering Python developers to build web apps faster. Build both your frontend and backend in a single language, Python (pip install reflex), with no JavaScript or web development experience required. Our mission is to simplify web development by creating an ecosystem of open-source tools and hosted services that enable Python developers to build web apps faster without compromising on customizability, flexibility, or performance.
Prompt to production app, in Pure Python
Reflex is an AI app builder that lets you create production-ready web apps entirely in Python, powered by its own open-source framework. Just connect your data and enter a prompt—it builds full-stack apps that work with any data source, API, or Python package.
Hi PH! I’m Nikhil, cofounder of Reflex 👋
Last year we launched Reflex as an open-source framework that lets you build full-stack web apps in pure Python - no JavaScript required. Since then, over 1M apps have been created, it’s used by 30% of the Fortune 500, and the project has grown to 27K+ GitHub stars.
Today we’re taking the next big step with Reflex Build, our new AI app builder built on top of the Reflex framework.
Reflex Build lets you go from idea → production-grade web app entirely through prompting and Python. You describe what you want, connect your data or APIs, and Reflex generates a working app that you can fully customize. It’s designed for teams who want the speed of prompting, but also the power and control of real code.
Here’s what you can do:
Prompt to App: Build your app through prompting, and Reflex generates it in Python.
Connect to Anything: Databricks, Supabase, LLMs, Auth Providers, REST APIs, or any Python package.
Extend with Code: You can view and modify the generated Python, and add custom logic and components
Deploy Instantly: One command (reflex deploy) ships your app to production, with hosting and scaling handled automatically.
Enterprise-Ready: Add your own auth and deploy to your company's existing infrastructure
Whether you’re prototyping a quick idea or rolling out an internal tool to production, Reflex lets you stay entirely in Python from start to finish.
Would love your thoughts, feedback, and to see what you build!
Today we're giving 50% off your first month on our Pro-50 tier with code "REFLEXBUILD" if you sign up in the next week.
Try it free here to start: https://build.reflex.dev
Very excited for this launch and to see what people build with Reflex!!
Theysaid
This is a huge step forward for Python developers.
I really like how it’s not just generating prototypes but production-ready apps that can connect to real data sources and APIs. The “prompt → app → deploy” flow makes development feel more natural and creative.