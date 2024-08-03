Cursor
16K followers
Launched on July 1st, 2025
Launched on June 6th, 2025
Launched on August 4th, 2024
A strong consensus: Cursor meaningfully speeds up shipping, refactoring, and debugging, with context-aware chat, Tab/Composer flows, and smooth Git/GitHub workflows. Makers of Zapier praise its MCP integration for one‑click installs and seamless tool use; makers of Deepgram call it a solid first big AI code editor; makers of Descript say it enables faster co‑creation. Many report 2–10x productivity gains and prefer it over Copilot/VS Code. Tradeoffs: rising price, occasional instability, steep feature breadth, and uneven results on complex, multi‑file changes.
Excited to launch this!! Can't wait to see what everyone builds :)
Congrats on the launch! Cursor 1.7 looks impressive—autocomplete, team rules, and prompt sharing with deeplinks will make collaborating with AI much smoother