The AI Fullstack Engineer that works. Ship lovable full-stack applications 20x faster than by writing code ❤
Lovable Cloud & AI

Launching today
A new chapter for vibe coding
Experience the power of Lovable Cloud & AI. Build, deploy, and scale your applications with cutting-edge cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence.
Hey Hunters, I am excited to hunt Lovable Cloud & AI

Now you can build full-stack apps in minutes—Lovable handles the hardest parts for you.

✅ Lovable Cloud → Built-in backend with login, databases, file uploads, and secure connections—no setup needed.

✅ Lovable AI → Add Gemini or OpenAI to your apps without API keys or billing. Just ask Lovable to add AI, and it’s done. (Free until Oct 5th 🎉)

Creators are already scaling real businesses with Lovable:

Sabrine → $456k ARR in 3 months (women’s safety app)

Lumoo → €700k ARR in 7 months (AI content platform)

Rory → £100k ARR in 6 months (marketplace)

The team has spent months on this release, and to celebrate, they’re running a 7-Day Build Challenge (Sept 29–Oct 6) with daily themes, mystery prizes, and community fun.

Perfect timing to turn your ideas into real apps without worrying about backend or AI setup! 🚀

Olena Variacheva

I recommend this app because it truly changes the way we approach development!

Lovable is a true breakthrough: an AI that can work like a full-stack developer.

Hemantha Vijay

Congrats on the launch! Lovable Cloud & AI looks amazing, making full-stack app development and AI integration this easy is impressive. Excited to see all the apps people will build!

Cruise Chen

The combo of cloud infrastructure and AI in one place is exactly what I needed for faster app launches! I used Lovabloe to develop our own Demo Night voting platform in minutes..... Curious if you support real-time scaling?