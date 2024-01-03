Lovable
The world's first AI Fullstack Engineer4.7•331 reviews•
Launched on July 24th, 2025
Launched on April 25th, 2025
Launched on February 13th, 2025
Lovable draws strong praise for rapid prototyping, clean design, and seamless GitHub/Supabase flows, with many shipping MVPs in hours. Maker teams highlight speed and reliability: creators of StoryChief.io use it for quick prototypes, Sherloq built multiple free tools with it, and makers of VibeScan favor it for fast starts and smooth integrations. Users applaud the intuitive UI and visual edits, though some report loops, slow fixes, backend complexity, SEO gaps, and high credit burn on non-trivial changes. Momentum is clear; depth and stability remain mixed.
Hey Hunters, I am excited to hunt Lovable Cloud & AI
Now you can build full-stack apps in minutes—Lovable handles the hardest parts for you.
✅ Lovable Cloud → Built-in backend with login, databases, file uploads, and secure connections—no setup needed.
✅ Lovable AI → Add Gemini or OpenAI to your apps without API keys or billing. Just ask Lovable to add AI, and it’s done. (Free until Oct 5th 🎉)
Creators are already scaling real businesses with Lovable:
Sabrine → $456k ARR in 3 months (women’s safety app)
Lumoo → €700k ARR in 7 months (AI content platform)
Rory → £100k ARR in 6 months (marketplace)
The team has spent months on this release, and to celebrate, they’re running a 7-Day Build Challenge (Sept 29–Oct 6) with daily themes, mystery prizes, and community fun.
Perfect timing to turn your ideas into real apps without worrying about backend or AI setup! 🚀
I recommend this app because it truly changes the way we approach development!
Lovable is a true breakthrough: an AI that can work like a full-stack developer.
Congrats on the launch! Lovable Cloud & AI looks amazing, making full-stack app development and AI integration this easy is impressive. Excited to see all the apps people will build!
The combo of cloud infrastructure and AI in one place is exactly what I needed for faster app launches! I used Lovabloe to develop our own Demo Night voting platform in minutes..... Curious if you support real-time scaling?