Tired of waiting on engineering bandwidth or duct-taping tools that don’t fit? Build secure internal apps and AI workflows that actually match how your team works yourself - no code needed. One prompt gets you a fully working enterprise-grade app that you can use and share immediately: frontend, backend, database, and security/privacy built-in (auth, permissions, audit logs). Connect to your own database or any third-party tools like HubSpot, Airtable, Sheets, Stripe, and more.