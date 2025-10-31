Launching today
Tired of waiting on engineering bandwidth or duct-taping tools that don’t fit? Build secure internal apps and AI workflows that actually match how your team works yourself - no code needed. One prompt gets you a fully working enterprise-grade app that you can use and share immediately: frontend, backend, database, and security/privacy built-in (auth, permissions, audit logs). Connect to your own database or any third-party tools like HubSpot, Airtable, Sheets, Stripe, and more.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
It’s actually my first launch and I’m beyond excited to share Build0 with you - an AI platform that helps teams build secure custom internal apps & AI automation workflows, without writing a single line of code.
A little about why we built it:
We constantly have to spin up custom internal tools ourselves, but the UI is clunky, structure is limited, and it takes way too long - so we wanted a flexible builder that delivers working apps in minutes.
Being an eng, I also get tooling requests from non-tech teams, but often I can’t get to them quickly enough, and when I do, I never get every single detail right - so I wanted to give expert users the power to build themselves.
We understand production-grade apps need robustness, scalability, and security/privacy - so by default Build0 apps have to deliver the bar I’d require in my own company.
By just describing your idea, Build0 gives you:
✅ Frontend, backend, infra, database, and hosting - you don’t need to do anything else.
🔐 Security/privacy by default - authentication, access control, versioning to keep your data safe.
🧠 Mobile-friendly so you can build on the go.
🔗 Integrations with your team’s existing database, Slack, Notion, HubSpot, Airtable, Stripe, and more
Who it’s for:
From Ops, Growth, Product, and even Eng teams at fast-growing companies to solo entrepreneurs.
Anyone tired of spreadsheets, long engineering queues, or off-the-shelf tools that don’t fit their exact workflows.
We know there’s been a wave of AI app builders and “vibecoding” tools lately, and they’re awesome for quick prototypes and experiments. We hope that Build0 is different in that it’s made for production-grade, secure internal tools that real teams run their operations on. Think of it as the bridge between fast AI generation and real enterprise-ready software.
Pricing: Free to try, with different paid tiers ($35/mo, $75/mo, $149/mo) for higher usage and premium features.
We love everyone on PH to try out our product - so here’s a Promo Code (PHLAUNCH50) for the Product Hunt community for 50% off of all plans for the first month!
We’d love your feedback - especially:
What internal apps or workflows would you want to build and why?
Any capabilities or features you’d like to see next?
Anything we can improve on!
Try it free here and please share with anyone who this can help: https://build0.ai
Thanks for checking us out! Feeling thankful to be part of this community 🙏
