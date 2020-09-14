Softr
Launched on June 19th, 2025
Launched on October 22nd, 2024
Launched on October 17th, 2023
Softr draws strong praise for speed, ease, and helpful support, with many non-coders launching portals, directories, and internal tools in days. Makers behind OpenVC highlight robust built-ins like auth, payments, and directories plus a steady cadence of new features. The team behind Overlap credits Softr for powering site viewing and login at scale, and the makers of EasyFiller note rapid setup. Users applaud Airtable/Google Sheets integration, templates, and community, while critiques cite limited advanced customization, occasional outages, and gaps in conditional logic, forms, charts, and SEO.
Softr
👋 Hey Product Hunt community,
Softr is now officially a full-stack platform! We’re thrilled to launch Softr Workflows, the easiest way to build automations, user interactions, and AI agents that run natively inside Softr.
Whether you’re automating simple tasks or orchestrating complex, multi-step processes across your Softr apps and connected tools, you can now do it all in Softr — no third-party automation tools required.
Workflows make your Softr apps more powerful and personal. You can launch automations when users click a button in your app, then guide them through the flow and route them to the next step based on your logic. Perfect for submitting requests in a portal, adding leads to a CRM, or any other interactive experience.
Workflows combine power with simplicity:
⚙️ Visual builder: Create workflows with conditions, loops, filters, scheduling, and AI actions — no code required.
🧩 App UI triggers: Launch automations directly from your Softr apps to deliver personalized, real-time experiences.
🤖 AI agents: Automate reasoning, data enrichment, and decision-making inside your workflows.
💬 AI Co-builder: Describe what you want in plain English, and Softr will generate a complete workflow for you to review and refine.
The best part? No compromise on ease of use. Workflows are as intuitive as any other Softr product. No context switching. Just your apps, data, and automations, all in Softr.
🚀 Softr Workflows are available now on all plans, and the Free plan includes 500 Workflow actions and 500 AI credits every month, so you can start building and testing right away.
Check out what creators from the no-code space are saying about Workflows, and get inspired by what you can build with it 👇
Zack's video: https://youtu.be/IN7hv9r1K7M
William's video: https://youtu.be/x_HL7gV9WsU
👉 Try it free
We can’t wait to see what you’ll build!
– Mariam and the Softr Team
Softr
@mariam_hakobyan5 Softr Workflows + Softr Databases convert every app into super powerful tool. This is so cool.
Softr
What a year! First Softr databases and now Softr workflows... and it's not an MVP but rather way beyond with powerful features such as loops, branching, UI triggers and action, AI and many more!
Softr
One of the most exciting features of Softr :)
With Softr Workflows I can tune my applications and make them much functional.
Workflows integration with Softr database make it even more amazing.
So many things now can be just automated.
THIS IS SUPER COOL!!!
Softr
It’s great to see the Softr suite finally becoming a full-stack platform! Now we can build end-to-end apps without having to hop between different platforms.
Softr
@axay Super Cool!
Softr
Akshay, you are big part of this launch - we couldn't have done this without you! 💛
Lokalise
The Softr team keeps blowing my mind. The speed, depth, and quality of each new release are unreal. If you're building and no-coding, this is the platform to be on!
Softr
@petr_antropov1 Thanks Petr, for your kind words! Would love to see you using the full-stack capabilities for all your use cases! 🙌
Amazing to see this launching today best of luck and continued success
Softr
@sanskarix thank you! 🙌
After 3 years of building any types of apps with Softr, I'm beyond excited to be able to build workflows right into Softr.
I used to build DIY workarounds with webhook buttons that were calling Make or n8n workflows and everything is so much easier now, especially with these UI triggers and the native loading screens ⚡
Softr
@guillaume_duvernay agree, same here - it was always a hassle especially for less technical users - and now they can do it all inside Softr! 🍰