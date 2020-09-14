Softr

Softr is an AI-powered no-code platform that turns your spreadsheets and databases (Softr DBs, Airtable, Hubspot, SQL DBs, Notion, monday.com, and more) into powerful custom software for your business. From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, operators are building custom portals, internal tools, CRMs, dashboards, and more.
Softr Workflows

Launching today
Build automations to power your apps and business
Build automations, user interactions, and AI agents that power your Softr apps and business — all in one place. Set up triggers, actions, and logic with a visual builder, or start fast with templates and an AI Co-builder.
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceNo-Code
Mariam Hakobyan
👋 Hey Product Hunt community,

Softr is now officially a full-stack platform! We’re thrilled to launch Softr Workflows, the easiest way to build automations, user interactions, and AI agents that run natively inside Softr.

Whether you’re automating simple tasks or orchestrating complex, multi-step processes across your Softr apps and connected tools, you can now do it all in Softr — no third-party automation tools required.

Workflows make your Softr apps more powerful and personal. You can launch automations when users click a button in your app, then guide them through the flow and route them to the next step based on your logic. Perfect for submitting requests in a portal, adding leads to a CRM, or any other interactive experience.

Workflows combine power with simplicity:

⚙️ Visual builder: Create workflows with conditions, loops, filters, scheduling, and AI actions — no code required.

🧩 App UI triggers: Launch automations directly from your Softr apps to deliver personalized, real-time experiences.

🤖 AI agents: Automate reasoning, data enrichment, and decision-making inside your workflows.

💬 AI Co-builder: Describe what you want in plain English, and Softr will generate a complete workflow for you to review and refine.

The best part? No compromise on ease of use. Workflows are as intuitive as any other Softr product. No context switching. Just your apps, data, and automations, all in Softr.

🚀 Softr Workflows are available now on all plans, and the Free plan includes 500 Workflow actions and 500 AI credits every month, so you can start building and testing right away.

Check out what creators from the no-code space are saying about Workflows, and get inspired by what you can build with it 👇

Davit Siradeghyan

@mariam_hakobyan5 Softr Workflows + Softr Databases convert every app into super powerful tool. This is so cool.

Artur Mkrtchyan
What a year! First Softr databases and now Softr workflows... and it's not an MVP but rather way beyond with powerful features such as loops, branching, UI triggers and action, AI and many more!

Davit Siradeghyan

One of the most exciting features of Softr :)
With Softr Workflows I can tune my applications and make them much functional.

Workflows integration with Softr database make it even more amazing.
So many things now can be just automated.
THIS IS SUPER COOL!!!

Akshay Agrawal
It’s great to see the Softr suite finally becoming a full-stack platform! Now we can build end-to-end apps without having to hop between different platforms.

Tatevik Kocharyan

@axay Super Cool!

Mariam Hakobyan
Akshay, you are big part of this launch - we couldn't have done this without you! 💛

Petr Antropov

The Softr team keeps blowing my mind. The speed, depth, and quality of each new release are unreal. If you're building and no-coding, this is the platform to be on!

Mariam Hakobyan
@petr_antropov1 Thanks Petr, for your kind words! Would love to see you using the full-stack capabilities for all your use cases! 🙌

Sanskar Yadav

Amazing to see this launching today best of luck and continued success

Mariam Hakobyan
@sanskarix thank you! 🙌

Guillaume Duvernay

After 3 years of building any types of apps with Softr, I'm beyond excited to be able to build workflows right into Softr.

I used to build DIY workarounds with webhook buttons that were calling Make or n8n workflows and everything is so much easier now, especially with these UI triggers and the native loading screens ⚡

Mariam Hakobyan
@guillaume_duvernay agree, same here - it was always a hassle especially for less technical users - and now they can do it all inside Softr! 🍰

