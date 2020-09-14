We decided to build an MVP on this platform. When we registered, we got a 7-day trial on the Professional plan. During those 7 days we only tested basic features, templates, etc. We started building our actual MVP after the trial ended—on the Free plan—in a new app. Anything not available on Free was clearly flagged and inactive.



We spent about a week assembling the MVP and used custom user groups extensively; they worked both in Preview and in the published app. Two days ago we began setting visibility settings for different user groups—and they simply didn’t work. Support then told us that custom user groups aren’t available on the Free plan and that we’d need to upgrade not just to Basic but to Professional ($167). The issue is that these custom groups had been working all along (and still do), with no warnings during build; the problem only surfaced when configuring visibility.



I don’t know if it’s a bug or a deliberate funnel to push users to Pro, but we lost a lot of time. Support didn’t apologize and instead blamed my cache, even though we cleared it many times and used multiple browsers due to other display issues. Be careful—I wouldn’t recommend it for anything serious. We’ll test Bubble in parallel and then decide.