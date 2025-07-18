Claude Code
Anthropic’s deep-context AI coder4.9•36 reviews•
595 followers
Anthropic’s deep-context AI coder4.9•36 reviews•
595 followers
595 followers
595 followers
Launched on February 25th, 2025
Reviews of Claude Code highlight strong reasoning, long-context handling, and reliable, clean outputs that adapt to coding style. Makers of Pipedream credit it with rapid frontend iteration, while makers of Stash say pairing it with their MCP turns abstract prompts into concrete, context-aware work. Makers of Macaron AI used it from business plan to fast prototyping. Broader feedback praises pair‑programming feel and cross-file understanding, though a minority complain about agentic expectations not matching reality. Overall sentiment is strongly positive.
Flowtica Scribe
Hi everyone!
Claude now has memories.
And it's clearly built for the workplace (for now). The idea of having a separate memory for each project is a smart way to keep different workstreams from getting mixed up, like keeping product planning separate from client work. It also gives you a lot of control – you can see and edit exactly what Claude remembers in a summary, and there's an Incognito mode for chats you don't want saved.
It's rolling out to Team & Enterprise plans starting today. Hopefully, it will be available for Pro & Max subscribers soon.
Agnes AI
Wow, finally a way for teams to actually keep context across projects! The control to edit or disable what Claude remembers is such a thoughtful touch—seriously solves so many “wait, what did we say last week?” moments.
This is nice. that actually sounds super handy.