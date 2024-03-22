Claude by Anthropic
17K followers
Launched on July 15th, 2025
Launched on April 16th, 2025
Launched on April 3rd, 2025
Makers praise Claude for dependable reasoning, strong tool use, and standout coding. The makers of Bubble rely on Claude for prototyping and early app workflows; the makers of Lovable use it as core infrastructure and note performance gains; and the makers of Zapier highlight MCP-driven, safe action-taking across thousands of integrations. Broader reviewers cite superior code generation, long-context handling, and thoughtful tone. Common gripes: occasional UI quirks, message limits, and uneven artifacts. Overall, a top choice for complex development and analysis.
Hey Hunters, Claude Sonnet 4.5 is here
Anthropic’s latest release is being called the best coding model in the world—stronger at building complex agents, better at using computers, and showing big gains in reasoning and math.
Here’s what’s new:
✅ Claude Code upgrades → a fresh terminal UI + a new VS Code extension to bring Claude into your IDE
✅ Checkpoints → run large tasks with confidence and roll back instantly if needed
✅ Code-powered insights → Claude can now analyze data, create files, and visualize outputs in your formats
✅ Chrome extension → now available to everyone on the waitlist
✅ API updates → context editing to clear stale context + a memory tool for long-running tasks
Claude Sonnet 4.5 is live today on the Claude Developer Platform, plus Amazon Bedrock and Google Cloud Vertex AI—with the same pricing as Sonnet 4. 🚀
Congrats on the launch! Claude seems very promising—building reliable and interpretable AI systems at any scale is impressive.