I have been a big fan of @Aqua Voice but do need something local for the times I don't have internet or am traveling. So I wanted to give @OpenWispr a try but didn't really want to go through the whole setup for it... so I gave @Claude for Desktopaccess to my files and computer and... it basically instantly installed the whole thing and got it working!

Then I asked it to package for me as a Mac app (.app) and what do you know... it did! Was honestly kind of amazing. There was one issue that I had to keep troubleshooting and that's sometimes Claude would reference the wrong environment or file... it could figure it out, but just something to pay attention too.

So now you can vibecode and quickly iterate on Open Source software using Claude Desktop, @Cursor, and @Warp. Use Claude to set it up, Cursor to iterate and build, then Warp to polish and debug.

Have there been any Open Source software that has scared you away but you might try install with this method?