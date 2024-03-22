Claude by Anthropic

We're an AI research company that builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Our first product is Claude, an AI assistant for tasks at any scale.
Claude Sonnet 4.5

Launching today
The best coding model in the world
It's the strongest model for building complex agents. It's the best model at using computers. And it shows substantial gains on tests of reasoning and math.
Hey Hunters, Claude Sonnet 4.5 is here

Anthropic’s latest release is being called the best coding model in the world—stronger at building complex agents, better at using computers, and showing big gains in reasoning and math.

Here’s what’s new:

✅ Claude Code upgrades → a fresh terminal UI + a new VS Code extension to bring Claude into your IDE

✅ Checkpoints → run large tasks with confidence and roll back instantly if needed

✅ Code-powered insights → Claude can now analyze data, create files, and visualize outputs in your formats

✅ Chrome extension → now available to everyone on the waitlist

✅ API updates → context editing to clear stale context + a memory tool for long-running tasks

Claude Sonnet 4.5 is live today on the Claude Developer Platform, plus Amazon Bedrock and Google Cloud Vertex AI—with the same pricing as Sonnet 4. 🚀

Hemantha Vijay

Congrats on the launch! Claude seems very promising—building reliable and interpretable AI systems at any scale is impressive.