Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. The "think" tool from Claude
This is a launch from Anthropic
See 6 previous launches
The "think" tool from Claude

The "think" tool from Claude

Enabling Claude to stop and think
With the "think" tool, we're giving Claude the ability to include an additional thinking step—complete with its own designated space—as part of getting to its final answer.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence

Meet the team

The "think" tool from Claude gallery image
The "think" tool from Claude gallery image
The "think" tool from Claude gallery image
The "think" tool from Claude gallery image
The "think" tool from Claude gallery image
The "think" tool from Claude gallery image
About this launch
Anthropic
Anthropic
Anthropic AI
4.5 out of 5.0
87
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
The "think" tool from Claude by
Anthropic
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kevin Garcia
,
Kyle Turman
,
Scott White
,
Ephraim Tekle
,
Brooke DeWitt
and
Mike Krieger
. Featured on March 23rd, 2025.
Anthropic
is rated 4.5/5 by 8 users. It first launched on July 16th, 2024.