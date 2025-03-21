Launches
The "think" tool from Claude
The "think" tool from Claude
Enabling Claude to stop and think
With the "think" tool, we're giving Claude the ability to include an additional thinking step—complete with its own designated space—as part of getting to its final answer.
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
The "think" tool from Claude by
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kevin Garcia
,
Kyle Turman
,
Scott White
,
Ephraim Tekle
,
Brooke DeWitt
and
Mike Krieger
. Featured on March 23rd, 2025.
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on July 16th, 2024.