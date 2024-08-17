DeepSeek
Intelligent assistant for coding, content creation, file reading, and more. Upload documents, engage in extended conversations, and receive expert assistance in AI, natural language processing, and beyond.
A refined agentic model for developers
DeepSeek-V3.1-Terminus
Launching today
DeepSeek-V3.1-Terminus is the latest update to the DeepSeek-V3.1 model. This "Terminus" version focuses on stability and refinement, fixing issues like language mixing and improving agent capabilities, while retaining the core strengths of the V3.1 series.
Free
