DeepSeek

Open-source LLM optimized for advanced reasoning and code

Intelligent assistant for coding, content creation, file reading, and more. Upload documents, engage in extended conversations, and receive expert assistance in AI, natural language processing, and beyond.
DeepSeek-V3.1-Terminus

A refined agentic model for developers
DeepSeek-V3.1-Terminus is the latest update to the DeepSeek-V3.1 model. This "Terminus" version focuses on stability and refinement, fixing issues like language mixing and improving agent capabilities, while retaining the core strengths of the V3.1 series.
Hi everyone! Judging by the name "Terminus," this is likely the final model in the DeepSeek-V3.1 series. We'll probably see V3.5 or even V4 next. This update feels more like a bugfix release. It addresses some of the known issues from V3.1, like the mixed Chinese-English output and occasional garbled characters (e.g., the infamous "极" character). While most of the performance benchmarks are similar to the previous V3.1, there are still some notable improvements, especially in complex reasoning and agentic tool use.