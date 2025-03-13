Launching today
Claude Code on the web

Claude Code on the web

A new way to delegate coding tasks right from your browser

With Claude Code on the web, assign multiple tasks that run in parallel while you monitor and steer from your browser or iOS app. Ideal for tackling bug backlogs, routine fixes, and parallel development work.
Aleksandar Blazhev
Hey everyone 👋 Anthropic just launched Claude Code on the web. А new way to run coding tasks directly from your browser. Connect GitHub repos, describe what you need, and Claude runs tasks in isolated cloud environments with real-time progress tracking and automatic PRs. Multiple repos, parallel sessions, and bugfixes or routine changes are all supported. It also works on iOS so you can code on the go. Every task runs in a secure sandbox with strict repo access, keeping your code and credentials safe.
Syed Sohaib Ahmed

Available for all or Pro and Max subscribers only?

Shihang

I've been using Claude Code for a long time, and it’s contributing about 90% of my coding output. This new cross-platform update is incredibly useful for my workflow: I usually have Claude start working on a new feature before I step away from my desk, and now I can get notifications, guide it through roadblocks and carry it to the finishing line from anywhere, as if I was playing mobile games. It genuinely makes coding feel fun for engineers like me.

