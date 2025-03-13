Launching today
Claude Code on the web
A new way to delegate coding tasks right from your browser5.0•28 reviews•
54 followers
With Claude Code on the web, assign multiple tasks that run in parallel while you monitor and steer from your browser or iOS app. Ideal for tackling bug backlogs, routine fixes, and parallel development work.
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•Artificial Intelligence
Available for all or Pro and Max subscribers only?
I've been using Claude Code for a long time, and it’s contributing about 90% of my coding output. This new cross-platform update is incredibly useful for my workflow: I usually have Claude start working on a new feature before I step away from my desk, and now I can get notifications, guide it through roadblocks and carry it to the finishing line from anywhere, as if I was playing mobile games. It genuinely makes coding feel fun for engineers like me.