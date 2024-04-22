Makers consistently praise v0 by Vercel for speed and clean output. The makers of shadcn/ui highlight its “Edit in v0” flow for seamless prompting and iteration. The makers of Pipedream say it scaffolded their site extremely fast, while the makers of Clado credit it with building their entire frontend. Users echo rapid prototyping, polished React/Tailwind code, and strong design sense. Common caveats: struggles with multi-step flows, state/data wiring, occasional misses and regressions, and pricing concerns. Best as a UI starter and companion.

