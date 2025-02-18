Grok 3 earns mixed-but-positive buzz. Makers of Surf praise Grok 3/4 for powering real-time sentiment agents, while makers of AgentX credit it with sparking new ideas and fresh angles. Makers of Checklist Genie report faster coding, better edge-case catching, and improved test generation. Users highlight strong speed, broad task coverage, and daily utility for text work, but note high Pro pricing and uneven image-editing quality. Overall, capable and practical, with room to refine reliability and costs.

