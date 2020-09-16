Series by Intercom

discussion
shwaytaj raste
Maker
Hello Hunters! I’m super excited to announce the latest from Intercom: Series! As more businesses move online, engaging with your customers in a more personalised way becomes even more important. Our Smart Campaigns product has been incredibly successful in achieving this, but our customers’ needs evolved over time. They wanted a visual way to design campaigns, better targeting capabilities, and ability to stitch together emails, in-apps and all the other message types that Intercom offers. But instead of making incremental updates to Smart Campaigns, we fundamentally reimagined how customer communication from Intercom should work. Today, we bring you Series, a brand new way to craft your customer engagement campaigns in Intercom. It’s a powerful, highly intuitive visual campaign builder that enables the seamless orchestration of multiple different types of messages – inside and outside of your product. The visual part is just the tip of the iceberg. Some more features that Series offer: 1. Reach your customers across all Intercom message types: emails, mobile push, in-product messages, Mobile Carousels, product tours, bots, and banners (coming soon!) all from a single place. 2. Unique ability to segment and target your audience by both prior message engagement (for instance, did they open your last email) and product data (did they try out your latest feature). 3. Ready-to-go templates to get you up and running quickly across onboarding, re-engagement, feature announcements, proactive support, and lead generation. 4. Powerful visual reporting: see which paths users take within a series and the metrics related to their actions, right within the canvas. There are loads of ways in which you can drive customer engagement with Series – we’re incredibly excited to see what you do! Pop over to our website to know more! --> https://www.intercom.com/series
