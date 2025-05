This is a launch from Intercom See 79 previous launches

Intercom + Fin AI Agent for Startups The best AI Agent and AI-first Customer Service Platform

Startups receive a 90% discount on the Intercom Customer Service Suite, including Fin—the #1 AI agent in customer service—free for a full year with 300 monthly resolutions. That's equivalent to having a full-time human support agent at no cost.

