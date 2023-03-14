Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Intercom
See Intercom’s 58 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Fin by Intercom
Ranked #16 for today
Fin by Intercom
An AI bot powered by GPT-4 and built for customer service
Visit
Upvote 88
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Say hi to Fin: a breakthrough AI bot that accurately and immediately answers customer questions, reducing support volume and resolution times.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Intercom
monday.com for development
Ad
The 1# software for better and faster product development
About this launch
Intercom
Making Internet Business Personal
513
reviews
1.1K
followers
Follow for updates
Fin by Intercom by
Intercom
was hunted by
Des Traynor
in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Fergal Reid
,
Mario Kostelac
,
cathal horan
,
Matt Donnelly
,
Adam Hutchinson
,
Hugo Ribeira
,
Paul Murphy
,
Robert Clancy
,
Alexey Tarasov
,
João Amorim
,
Alyssa Smrekar
and
Jasmine Jaume
. Featured on March 14th, 2023.
Intercom
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 436 users. It first launched on December 12th, 2013.
Upvotes
88
Comments
6
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#44
Report