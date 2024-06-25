Launches
Fin AI Copilot

Fin AI Copilot

An AI assistant for every support agent

Intercom’s Fin AI Copilot gives every support agent a personal AI assistant. Fin provides instant answers, so your team can stop wasting time and focus on what really matters: forging deeper relationships with customers.
About this launch
Intercom
IntercomAn AI-first customer support platform
Fin AI Copilot by
Intercom
was hunted by
Kelly Farrell
Featured on June 27th, 2024.
Intercom
Intercom is rated 4.3/5 by 465 users. It first launched on December 12th, 2013.
