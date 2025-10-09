Compyle is a question-driven coding agent built for complex, open-ended work. It clarifies requirements, confirms decisions, and validates its changes as it codes - giving you control and confidence from idea to implementation.
This is the 2nd launch from Compyle. View more
The AI coding agent that actually collaborates with you
Compyle
Launching today
Compyle is the first coding agent that actually keeps you in the driver’s seat throughout the entire process - asking you questions and thinking with you, so you can stay in control of the architecture and direction, while it handles the mechanical execution.
Free
Launch tags:Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence•Vibe coding
Launch Team
Compyle
Hey makers!
I'm Jonathan, co-founder of Compyle, and I'm thrilled to be sharing Compyle on Product Hunt today!
We built Compyle because we felt the pain of coding agents going off into long autonomous sessions, making tons of decisions without us, and coming back with a codebase we barely understood.
We believe coding agents should be *less autonomous* - asking you for guidance throughout the whole process, so that you're always in control, and understand exactly whats being done, while the coding agent handles the mechanical execution of the code.
Today's coding agents excel at small, well-defined tasks. But full autonomy becomes a weakness for open-ended work like building new features or products. They press ahead despite unclear requirements - and even when they succeed, the code is often hard to understand.
Good engineers clarify requirements before coding, check in with product owners, and collaborate with peers. Coding agents should do the same.
How Compyle works ✨
Compyle keeps you in control through a question-driven approach:
- You describe the task
- Compyle asks questions until it fully understands
- It produces research and planning artifacts before writing code
- During implementation, it validates changes against your decisions
- If something doesn't match up, it stops and asks
You stay in the driver's seat the entire time and fully understand everything the coding agent has done 🚗
If you're frustrated with current coding agents - Compyle is for you, and we'd love for you to try it!
My co-founder Mark and I are here to answer any questions you may have.
Let us know what you think! Thanks :)