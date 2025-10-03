Launching today
Traycer helps devs plan-first, code-faster with spec‑driven development. It breaks down high-level intents into structured plans, hands off to your favorite AI agent, then verifies changes so your large codebase stays solid.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We’re building Traycer, the spec layer for coding agents.
We built Traycer after watching LLM‑assisted code “work once” and then fall apart in real repos. Traycer plans like a senior engineer, implements with your favorite agent, and verifies changes so you can ship with confidence.
Why we’re building this
Most agentic coding tools jump straight to “code.” That works for small snippets, but in real repos it’s easy to lose context, skip steps, or ship regressions. Traycer separates planning from execution, so your agents stay aligned with what actually needs to happen.
How it works
1. Specification first. You describe the change; Traycer creates phases and a concrete plan (what to touch, why, and in what order).
2. Execute anywhere. Hand off the plan to Cursor, Claude Code, Windsurf—whatever you already use. We don’t replace your agent; we upgrade it with a better spec.
3. Verify & iterate. When the agent proposes changes, Traycer verifies them against the plan, highlights gaps, detects regressions, and suggests corrections. Rinse and repeat until it’s solid.
What this means for you
* Less prompt wrangling, more predictable outcomes.
* Safer changes in large or unfamiliar codebases.
* A clear path from intent -> plan -> diff -> verification.
Who it’s for
Built for developers who want precision and control while harnessing the power of agentic coding.
We keep our roadmap public and would love your feedback. Drop ideas in the comments; we’re around to answer questions and ship improvements. 🚀
— The Traycer team