Open Source AI coding assistant for planning, building, and fixing code. We're a superset of Roo, Cline, and our own features. Follow us: kilocode.ai/social
This is the 2nd launch from Kilo Code. View more
Fast, open-source AI coding agent for JetBrains IDEs
Kilo Code for JetBrains
Launching today
Build, debug, and ship with one AI coding teammate. Kilo Code is open-source, model-agnostic AI code assistant that's pay-per use. After 420,000+ downloads on VS Code and Cursor, we're bringing it to the JetBrains ecosystem: IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, WebStorm...
Launch tags:Open Source•Software Engineering•Developer Tools
Launch Team / Built With
Kilo Code
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
After 420,000+ developers started using Kilo Code on VS Code and Cursor, our #1 feature request was: “When will you support JetBrains?” Well… we listened! 🚀
Kilo Code now supports all 11 @JetBrains IDEs. Spread the word on socials.
Why we built Kilo Code
We were frustrated with AI coding tools that lock you into one model, hide real pricing, and train on your code without permission. We built Kilo to be open-source, price-transparent, and model-agnostic. Let’s dive deeper:
What makes Kilo different
🔓 Transparent pricing – You pay exactly what OpenAI, Anthropic, or any provider charges. We take zero markup.
🧠 Model agnostic, choose from 400+ AI models – GPT-5, Claude Sonnet/Opus, Grok Code Fast, Gemini, Llama Turbo, or local models. Bring your own keys, or use our own provider with 0% markup.
🛠️ Your AI dev team in one tool. We have 4 main modes:
• Architect Mode: Think about your code structure before writing code
• Orchestrator Mode: Break down complex projects into smaller subtasks
• Code Mode: Implement with full context awareness
• Debug Mode: Auto-fix bugs until tests pass and everything runs smoothly
💾 Persistent memory – Kilo has features to remember your project context, decisions, and preferences across sessions. No more re-explaining.
✅ Work with up-to-date library versions – Using Context7, we make sure the generated code relies on the latest documentation for its training data. Useful if you’re working with libraries and frameworks that change often.
🔧 100% open source – Every line is on our GitHub repo (10,400 GitHub stars). We never train on your data. You can fork, modify or customize Kilo Code in any way you want.
We support all 11 JetBrains IDEs
Kilo Code now works as an extension with IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, WebStorm, GoLand, RustRover, and all other JetBrains IDEs.
We also have a large community with 8,000+ developers on Discord — your feedback shaped every feature.
Would love to hear what you think: What’s the first thing you’ll build with Kilo inside JetBrains? 🙌
P.S. Teams/Enterprise version is also live with centralized billing & management for org-wide rollouts.
the growth curve is impressive. keep up the great work, ?makers! 👏👏
Kilo Code
Hey PH. AMA!
@dax1 found in /p/kilocode via @sanskarix:
First, @VS Code. Now, @JetBrains. Any differences from a GTM perspective?
Really impressed you're bringing this to JetBrains! I used Kilo Code on VS Code and it felt seamless. Excited to see how well it integrates with IntelliJ IDEA for faster debugging and smoother workflows.
Cheers to the launch. @dax1
I like that Kilo Code stays open-source and model-agnostic. Too many assistants lock users into one ecosystem. Having pay-per-use feels fair especially when I don't always need heavy coding help daily.
GitLab co-founder @sytses is working on something new.
@Kilo Code is an open-source, model-agnostic AI code assistant with transparent pricing. First launched 6 months ago, the team is back on @Product Hunt introducing Kilo Code for JetBrains.
S/O to the ?makers for the amazing work on this new launch. oss ftw! View source code on GitHub →
GitLab
@fmerian yes, really excited to work on Kilo and introducing the JetBrains plugin today. We have big plans to add a ton of functionality to Kilo over the coming weeks including a CLI. Happy to answer any questions people might have.