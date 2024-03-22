Claude by Anthropic
A family of foundational AI models4.9•551 reviews•
8.3K followers
We're an AI research company that builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Our first product is Claude, an AI assistant for tasks at any scale.
8.3K followers
We're an AI research company that builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Our first product is Claude, an AI assistant for tasks at any scale.
Launched on April 16th, 2025
Launched on April 3rd, 2025
Launched on March 26th, 2025
13d ago
I've recently gotten into training grip strength and since it s a new area of strength training for me, I ve been asking Claude a lot of weird questions about training and recovery techniques. So now, my chat history is a ton of stuff about work with the occasional odd question about how often I should be using extensor bands haha
What are some of the strangest things you've asked AI to help with? Did it actually help?
19d ago
I love @Cursor. It's enabled me to build (vibe code) so many web apps, sites, extensions, and little things quickly that 1. bring me joy and 2. help me with work or realize personal projects.
However... I'm seeing a TON of movement around @Claude by Anthropic's Claude Code. I haven't personally tried it but it's apparently insane (and can also be expensive?)
I'm curious. Should I switch? What are you currently using? Or do they both have their own use case. I right now like cursor because I can build directly in a GitHub repo or locally and it helps me learn my way around an IDE.
Looking forward to hearing everyone's thoughts!
19d ago
Product Hunters,
Let's talk about Anthropic's Claude. Everyone praises its focus on safety and responsible AI, which is admirable. But I can't help but wonder: does this intense safety alignment sometimes come at the cost of raw capability or uncensored utility, especially when compared to rivals like GPT-4?
Is "safety" becoming a convenient justification for certain limitations, or is it genuinely paving the way for a more trustworthy, albeit potentially more cautious, AI? What are your thoughts on this balance? Does Claude's "helpful and harmless" sometimes feel... too careful for real-world innovation?
Hit me with your honest opinions.
Claude by Anthropic is highly praised for its advanced AI capabilities, particularly in coding and complex reasoning tasks. It integrates seamlessly with platforms like Zapier and Raycast, enhancing automation and development processes. Users appreciate its nuanced understanding, human-like responses, and ethical focus, making it a reliable choice for sensitive tasks. While some note limitations in typography and message limits, Claude's overall performance in handling intricate tasks and providing insightful outputs is widely recognized.
👋 Hey Hunters!
I’m excited to hunt the Claude Directory – a sleek new way to discover and connect tools to Claude with just one click!
Instantly enhance Claude’s abilities – from web browsing and code execution to working with PDFs and more.
No setup, no hassle – just click, connect, and go.
Which tool do you want to connect to Claude first? 👇
Hey! Do I understand correctly that it's like a list of integrations or plugins?
Congratulations on your launch :))