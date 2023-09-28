Mistral AI

- We’re committed to empower the AI community with open technology. Our open models sets the bar for efficiency, and are available for free, with fully permissive license. - Our optimized commercial models are designed for performance and are available via our flexible deployment options.
The Production AI Platform
Create AI use cases, manage the full lifecycle, and ship with confidence, all with enterprise privacy, security, and full ownership of your data.
Hi everyone!

Mistral brings their AI Studio.

Unlike many platforms, it focuses squarely on what enterprise teams need for production AI: security, compliance, and auditability are treated as just as critical as model performance. It’s built around three core ideas:

  • Observability: Tools to track how models and prompts perform in the real world, collect feedback, and run custom evaluations, crucial for understanding why something works (or doesn't).

  • Agent Runtime: A solid backend to run AI agents reliably, handling complex, multi-step workflows with transparency.

  • AI Registry: A central place to manage all AI assets (models, datasets, agents) with versioning and governance, essential for audit trails and control.

As AI adoption grows, data governance is becoming critical. Mistral AI Studio is a strong answer to that need.

Start building for production.