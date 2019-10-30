Product Hunt
Makers consistently credit Product Hunt with visibility, fast feedback, and early community. The makers of Epsilla (YC S23) highlight leveraging the community’s rich product data for tailored recommendations. The makers of FlexClip praise it for launching new releases to a global audience, while the makers of UnInbox value it for connecting with users who share their pain and shape direction. Users echo this: strong day-one spikes, candid discussions, and inspiration. Common critiques note uneven B2B/APAC reach, occasional support gaps, and moderation/friction issues. Overall sentiment is highly positive.
What AI code assistant should I invest my time in? @Cursor? @Claude Code? @opencode? Something else?
I can download and try all of them. There are around 4,931 AI code editors out there, and I’ve tried about 27% of them.
But trying a product for a day or two doesn’t tell the full story. Living with it for months or years does. I started using Cursor almost 2 years now. Then I switched to @Windsurf. Then I ran Claude Code inside Windsurf. After, I used Claude Code inside Cursor. And now I am (mostly) back on Cursor. With Cursor, I know the upsides (in-editor shortcuts and diffs fantastic), the downside (Auto model mode is so verbose), and the history (Agent mode wasn’t there in 2023). If someone is interested in trying Cursor, I can answer in depth questions (yes, sometimes I force gpt-5 on a particularly tough problem) to help them decide if they should try Cursor or an alternative.
That’s exactly what In-Depth Reviews aim to do: capture the hard-won, practical knowledge living in people’s heads. There is a Cambrian explosion of software thanks to AI assistants. Since you are reading this and you are a Product Hunt community member, you are an expert in at least one software product you love. Write a detailed review for it. Or write a review on Product Hunt Reviews (inception, I know). We would love to hear what you think.
Leaving a good review is a huge service to the community, so we put our heads together and used a little AI magic to make it as easy as possible. The feature I'm most stoked on is the Q&A section, where we distill the key questions from the community, based on reviews and forums. Pro tip: press the 🔄 to generate a new question.
Let us know what you think!
Reviews could help to build trustworthiness (and this platform, esp. the review section, could be equal to G2, Capterra, Google reviews etc.). What I like the most are pros and cons (in the review section) btw :)
@busmark_w_nika I love what the team did here with the Pros & Cons + the AI summary. My long form reviews my start popping up now in some launches hehe. Thanks for the love, Nika!
Good reviews help everyone. They make it easier to find great tools and give makers valuable insight into how people use their products. That’s why we built in-depth reviews, so it’s easy to leave a good review that captures why you use a product and what makes it worth recommending.
Before even being part of Product Hunt I would constantly come to the site looking for the opinions and thoughts of makers in the tech curious. Now discovering and capturing legitimate reviews from makers, founders, and actually users of all the tech products not only got insanely easier but wayyy better. The context is so much better.
You'll actually find the reviews helpful... and leaving a review much more guided and thoughtful vs a thumbs up. Comment on some products you think I should try out and leave a review for and share some of your reviews in the comments!
