Vercel
The frontend cloud. Creators of Next.js.4.9•719 reviews•
5.2K followers
The frontend cloud. Creators of Next.js.4.9•719 reviews•
5.2K followers
5.2K followers
5.2K followers
Launched on August 29th, 2025
Launched on August 25th, 2025
Launched on August 1st, 2025
Vercel earns strong praise for effortless deployments, seamless Git and Next.js integration, and fast global performance. Makers highlight real-world velocity gains and AI tooling: the makers of Cal.com credit it for reliable Next.js infrastructure, the makers of Paddle laud quick, branded checkout deployments, and the makers of Langfuse report scalable, worry-free hosting. Users love preview environments and the AI SDK, though some note pricing, onboarding, and deeper analytics as areas to improve. Ideal for startups and teams shipping frequently.
Here's the fastest way to claim a domain name and get to production: vercel.domains
Search without login: Look up domains instantly, even when you’re not signed in.
At-cost pricing: Domains are offered at registrar cost, with savings up to 50% on popular TLDs.
Transparent results: Availability and pricing surface instantly, with no upsells or unnecessary add-ons.
Fastest search on the web: Real-time, streaming results show availability and premium status instantly.
Expanded TLD coverage: Support for more registries so every project can find the right home.
Bulk checkout: Purchase multiple domains in a single streamlined transaction.
Vercel Domains is the second experiment by @Vercel with fast search, after @Grep by Vercel.