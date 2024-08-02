Theysaid is more than a survey, it's an opportunity to engage your customers, employees, donors, and etc. Training AI takes less than 1 min by pointing it to URL or internal doc. Your audience can answer and ask questions as if they are talking to you!
TheySaid 3.0 is here, smarter, more powerful, and built for scale. Every one of your most requested features is in this release: 2-way voice, usability testing, AI forms, AI Insights 2.0, integrations, panel recruiting, and more.
After the huge success of TheySaid 2.0, we’re back with our biggest product update yet—TheySaid 3.0. This release isn’t just raising the bar; it is the bar for modern feedback platforms. 🚀
✨ Every Feature You’ve Been Waiting For, Now in One Platform:
🎙️ 2-Way Voice: Users can speak to AI while it reads questions aloud.
🧪 Usability Testing: Capture voice and video as users complete tasks, websites, or prototypes.
🧠 AI Sidebar: Always-on intelligence surfacing what you’ve learned and suggesting next steps.
📝 AI Forms: Beautiful forms with an optional AI assist mode for faster completion.
🔀 Conditional Logic: Intuitive branching with AI-powered follow-ups.
👥 Panel Recruiting: Access integrated panels or bring your own.
📚 Teach AI: Upload documents to give AI your company’s unique context.
🔗 Integrations: Seamless integrations with HubSpot, Salesforce, Slack, and more.
🆓 Free Survey Creator: Draft projects on the web instantly.
📥 Import Surveys: Migrate from Qualtrics, SurveyMonkey, or Typeform.
🧩 Templates: Pre-built best practices for every feedback type.
❓ New Question Types: Matrix scales, task assignments, URL visits, and beyond.
🎨 Beautiful New UI: A modern, branded experience for your respondents.
💬 Human-like Chat: More natural AI conversations than ever before.
📈 AI Insights 2.0: Strategic recommendations, improved filtering, upgraded AI.
📊 AI Polls: Combine quantitative and qualitative feedback in one step.
🔐 Roles & Permissions: Enterprise-grade user and access controls.
👀 AI Chat Previews: Test how AI will ask follow-ups before launch.
Packed with so many cutting-edge features, TheySaid 3.0 gives organizations a whole new way to connect with customers, employees, and markets, making it the industry's most powerful feedback product. ✨
– Chris Hicken
PS - I was COO at UserTesting for 8 years building the #1 feedback tool for Product Managers, Product Designers, and UX Researchers. With TheySaid I'm fixing all of the product problems I had at UserTesting, giving you a truly next-level experience. ❤️