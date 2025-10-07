Launching today
Peakflo AI Voice Agents
Human-like AI that automates business calls at scale
Human-like AI that automates business calls at scale
Meet Peakflo's AI Voice Agents – your humanlike, scalable, always-on team member that handles business ops calls, retains memory, triggers logic based actions and updates your system of record in real time.
Hey Product Hunt Community! 👋
I’m Saurabh, co-founder of Peakflo (YC W22), and I’m super excited to launch Peakflo AI Voice Agents!
During conversations with our clients, one challenge stands out across industries (whether thats in insurance, healthcare or even logistics): teams spend countless hours on calls, follow-ups, and manual system updates — a time-consuming, inefficient use of talent.
We launched AI Voice Agents (like Jason & Carrie) that have been in a closed beta with a leading regional insurance carrier for time-sensitive and high volume claims intake processing (https://peakflo.co/industries/insurance). We are now doing a full public rollout where these AI agents will be able to:
✅ Make calls with prior consent at scale
✅ Receive calls 24/7 with instant pickups and TAT
✅ Access your datastores to give contextual answers
✅ Integrate with your CRM, ERP, and helpdesk tools
✅ Remember context from past conversations
✅ Take action and trigger workflows based on responses
✅ Evaluate interactions with AI scoring and improve over time
✅ Speak multiple languages and dialects
We’d love your thoughts, feedback, and ideas. And if you’ve got a use case you want to automate — drop it below, we’re all ears!
You can signup on the website and we will give you an account that you can use to build out your own voice enabled workflows: https://peakflo.co/ai-voice-agents
