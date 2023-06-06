ElevenLabs

The most realistic text to speech and voice cloning software. The most compelling, rich, and lifelike voices for creators and publishers seeking the ultimate tools for storytelling.
ElevenLabs Studio 3.0

The best AI audio models in one powerful editor
Create, edit, and publish with AI. Add voiceovers, music, and sound effects, clean audio, and sync everything in one seamless editor.
MusicArtificial IntelligenceAudio
Hey everyone! I’m excited that ElevenLabs Studio 3.0 is finally here. And now it integrates video. You can drop in an .mp4, fix voiceover mistakes in seconds, and get auto-generated captions. For content creators: this is a huge update. All of your sound design can now happen in one place.
This is massive 👏 Having video + audio editing in one place means creators don’t need to juggle 5 different tools anymore. Excited to see how Studio 3.0 streamlines the whole workflow!

generally speaking, what workflow have you been seeing your initial users of studio 3.0 doing? i am seeing the EL Studio for the first time, i would imagine it goes something like this being the first place a creator takes a video before exporting it to premiere pro for heavier editing with effects, color grading, etc.?