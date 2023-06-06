ElevenLabs
ElevenLabs earns strong praise for lifelike voices, easy integration, and rapid improvements. Makers of Vercel highlight its “amazing API” powering key functions, while makers of VEED credit it for immersive audio across their platform. Makers of D-ID note Voice Isolator boosts cloning quality and call the cloning state‑of‑the‑art. Users applaud multilingual support, cloning ease, and fast workflows, though some flag inconsistencies with numbers, long‑form stability, and certain languages. Overall: reliable, production‑ready TTS that consistently delivers human‑sounding results.
This is massive 👏 Having video + audio editing in one place means creators don’t need to juggle 5 different tools anymore. Excited to see how Studio 3.0 streamlines the whole workflow!
generally speaking, what workflow have you been seeing your initial users of studio 3.0 doing? i am seeing the EL Studio for the first time, i would imagine it goes something like this being the first place a creator takes a video before exporting it to premiere pro for heavier editing with effects, color grading, etc.?