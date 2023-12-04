SigmaMind AI

SigmaMind AI is a YC-backed conversational AI platform that lets you build, test, and deploy voice, chat, and email agents for sales and customer service. Use our no-code builder to create complex multi-prompt AI agents, or integrate directly with APIs into your existing systems. With pre-built integrations and support for custom third-party tools, SigmaMind AI makes deploying conversational AI agents across industries fast and effortless.
🌟 Hey Product Hunt! We’re excited to introduce SigmaMind AI –- a platform for building, testing, and deploying conversational AI agents across voice, chat, and email. 💡 Why? Because stitching together speech-to-text, LLMs, text-to-speech and telephony might get you “something that talks” but not something that feels human. Developers spend weeks wrangling infra, latency issues, and flaky integrations. Businesses want results, not plumbing. With SigmaMind AI, you can create and launch production-ready AI agents in minutes: ✅ Ultra-low latency (<800ms) for natural conversations ✅ Multi-prompt orchestration with function calling and memory ✅ Voice, chat, and email agents on one platform ✅ Prebuilt integrations (helpdesks, CRMs, calendars, telephony) + API hooks for your own tools ✅ Scales effortlessly from indie projects to enterprise volumes 🚀 Use Cases From AI receptionists and sales agents to support bots and appointment schedulers -- SigmaMind AI helps businesses across industries automate conversations while keeping them human-like and reliable. 🌍 What’s New - No-code Builder: Build multi-step, multi-channel agents visually. - Function Calling: Connect agents directly to apps, CRMs, or calendars. - Agent Templates: Deploy prebuilt agents in seconds. - Observability Dashboard: Track transcripts, outcomes, and performance metrics. 🎁 Launch Offer: For new sign-ups, we’re giving 100 free minutes of credits to try it out. 📞 Want to experience SigmaMind AI live? Call an agent here: +1 (415) 792-4990 We’re already powering 5k+ conversations/day for early customers in e-commerce, healthcare, and financial services -- delivering ROI at scale. 🙏 Try it out today: https://sigmamind.ai I'd love to get your feedback!
Ishan Bhatt

I’ve been testing out SigmaMind AI, and I have to say — the voice experience is on a different level. Unlike most voice agents that sound flat or overly scripted, SigmaMind delivers conversational flow that feels genuinely human.

Pratik Mundra
Maker

@ishan_bhatt2 thanks! our goal has always been to make conversations human-like. Glad to hear your experience reflects all the hard work our team has put into this!

Rudraksh Shukla

Been using SigmaMind AI for a while — really impressed with how smooth and human-like the conversations feel. Latency is super low, and the setup was quick. We’re actually using it for a fintech product targeting the Norwegian market, and it’s been great for handling both voice and chat flows with custom integrations. Solid platform — highly recommend!

Pratik Mundra
Maker

@rudraksh_shukla we wanted to make it extremely trivial for developers to build and deploy high-quality agents at scale. Glad to know you were able to achieve this!

harsh vaid

I'm amazed at how SigmaMind AI has simplified chat and voice agent development. It's a huge step forward from the weeks of effort my team invested building similar chat agents on platforms like Acquire. The speed and ease of use mean we can finally concentrate on the most crucial part: the knowledge base. Well done!

Pratik Mundra
Maker

@harsh_vaid that exactly what we have been aiming. Glad to know that your experience reflects what we have been striving for!