SigmaMind AI
SigmaMind AI is a YC-backed conversational AI platform that lets you build, test, and deploy voice, chat, and email agents for sales and customer service. Use our no-code builder to create complex multi-prompt AI agents, or integrate directly with APIs into your existing systems. With pre-built integrations and support for custom third-party tools, SigmaMind AI makes deploying conversational AI agents across industries fast and effortless.
Build enterprise-ready voice/chat AI agents
SigmaMind AI
SigmaMind AI (YC-backed) is a conversational AI platform to build voice and chat AI agents. Build with our no-code agent builder or plug in APIs. Prebuilt integrations + support for custom tools = fast, flexible deployment across industries.
SigmaMind AI
I've been testing out SigmaMind AI, and I have to say — the voice experience is on a different level. Unlike most voice agents that sound flat or overly scripted, SigmaMind delivers conversational flow that feels genuinely human.
SigmaMind AI
@ishan_bhatt2 thanks! our goal has always been to make conversations human-like. Glad to hear your experience reflects all the hard work our team has put into this!
Been using SigmaMind AI for a while — really impressed with how smooth and human-like the conversations feel. Latency is super low, and the setup was quick. We're actually using it for a fintech product targeting the Norwegian market, and it's been great for handling both voice and chat flows with custom integrations. Solid platform — highly recommend!
SigmaMind AI
@rudraksh_shukla we wanted to make it extremely trivial for developers to build and deploy high-quality agents at scale. Glad to know you were able to achieve this!
I'm amazed at how SigmaMind AI has simplified chat and voice agent development. It's a huge step forward from the weeks of effort my team invested building similar chat agents on platforms like Acquire. The speed and ease of use mean we can finally concentrate on the most crucial part: the knowledge base. Well done!
SigmaMind AI
@harsh_vaid that exactly what we have been aiming. Glad to know that your experience reflects what we have been striving for!