The tool seemed promising, so I decided to make a purchase. Despite the relatively high price, my enthusiasm for AI led me to give it a shot. However, I've encountered significant issues with non-existent customer support. I've reached out multiple times, sent messages, but have yet to receive any response. After submitting a video, ready for editing and uploading, I consistently received a message stating I needed to wait 2-6 hours for approval due to moderation policies. It often ended up being closer to the 6-hour mark. No rule violations on my end. One of my videos was rejected for a violation, even though it contained my regular, rule-compliant content. I reached out to support, yet, once again, received no response. Meanwhile, I was still charged for the rejected video. Using non-English language results in poor outcomes. It's not recommended if you plan on creating content in languages other than English. While the avatars look promising, and the results vary in quality, in my opinion, it's not worth the money. Unfortunately, I have four more days to use the credits I bought, but their peculiar moderation policy and poor performance in my language make it challenging to create usable videos.