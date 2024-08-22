Trupeer

Create product videos and guides from a screen recording

Get polished product videos and detailed guides from just a rough screen recording in seconds. No editing skills required—just record, customise and let AI handle the rest. Experience 100x the power of Loom! Perfect for product marketing, tutorials, and more.
Your knowledge hub, with AI video search.
Knowledge base with AI video search. Ask questions, get timestamped answers from your videos and docs instantly. Drag-and-drop builder, auto-indexing, custom domain hosting. Built for teams tired of digging through drives and recordings.
Prajjwal Lekhi
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We built this out of frustration. Our customers were drowning in SharePoints and Google Drives, downloading the same documents repeatedly, struggling to find answers buried in hour-long training videos. The "aha" moment: Why should customers watch entire videos when AI can pinpoint the exact 30-second clip that answers their question? What makes this different: Video AI Search - Get summarized answers WITH timestamped video clips (world's first!) Built for speed - Launch a branded knowledge base in a day, not weeks Zero friction - Intuitive drag-and-drop interface that feels like arranging blocks The hardest part? Making video search actually useful. We didn't want another chatbot—we wanted answers that feel complete: concise text + the exact video moment you need. We're especially proud of how it looks—clean, modern, brandable. Knowledge bases don't have to look like they're from 2010. Perfect for: Customer support teams drowning in tickets, companies with training video libraries, anyone tired of "Can you resend that link?" We'd love your feedback! What's your biggest knowledge management pain point?
Shivali Goyal
Was so much fun building this! Hope teams across CX, L&D, Product Marketing find this useful!