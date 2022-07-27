HeyGen
Free your story.4.4•191 reviews•
6K followers
Free your story.4.4•191 reviews•
6K followers
6K followers
6K followers
Launched on September 2nd, 2025
Launched on June 27th, 2025
Launched on June 5th, 2025
Reviews praise HeyGen’s realistic avatars, quick setup, and strong translation/dubbing for multi-language content, with many calling it a time-saver for tutorials, marketing, and presentations. Makers of Trupeer highlight reliable lip‑sync powering their human-like avatars, makers of HeyGen iOS: Hyper Realistic Avatar Video commend cutting‑edge quality, and makers of TextJam say avatar creation helps rapidly update tutorials. Common complaints include inconsistent lip‑sync, slow rendering, moderation rejections, shifting plan limits/credits, and unresponsive or generic support. Overall, impressive results and velocity, but reliability and policy transparency need work.