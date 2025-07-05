Elma
Launching today
Turn prompts into email campaigns in seconds
Elma turns your prompts into ready-to-send email campaigns in minutes. Generate high-converting emails in your brand tone, optimize subject lines, and automate flows without any manual effort.
Greta
This is seriously impressive! Turning a website URL into a full-blown, strategic email funnel in seconds is a game-changer for busy teams and solo founders alike.
Absolutely love how ELMA goes beyond copywriting to act as a true lifecycle strategist. The all-in-one chat interface is a chef’s kiss touch. Can't wait to try it out!