Grow your business using MailerLite’s lightning fast email marketing platform. Attract new customers with advanced features like pop-ups, multi-trigger automations, surveys, Facebook audiences, and AI-generated email content and subject lines. Anyone can create professional newsletters, landing pages and websites using drag & drop builders and pre-designed templates. Then connect workflows using Zapier, sell digital products and subscriptions with Stripe, sync e-commerce data, and so much more.
MailerLite email marketing MCP server

Turn your AI tool into a personal email marketing assistant
Interact with your email marketing data using natural language prompts. Connect MailerLite directly to tools like ChatGPT or Claude and ask the AI to perform tasks, analyze campaigns, and so much more!
Hey Product Hunters! Excited to introduce our MailerLite’s brand new MCP server. The server turns AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor into your very own email marketing assistant by letting you access data and perform actions in MailerLite using natural language prompts. This is a hosted MCP server, meaning you can connect your tool in minutes by simply adding the MCP server URL to the relevant section of your chosen tool. Then just follow the steps to authenticate your MailerLite account. All MailerLite customers can access the tool now. If you want to try it out, you can sign up for a free trial to get started. And if you do try it out, we’d love to hear how you use it.