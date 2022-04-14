Mailmodo

Mailmodo is an email marketing tool, powered by AMP Emails, enabling users to create & send app-like interactive emails to improve conversions. As interactions happen inside the email, users can take action seamlessly within the email.
Run your email marketing in minutes, not hours. With Mailmodo AI, you simply prompt your goals and watch email designs, automations, and reports build themselves. No complex tools, no manual work. Just smarter email marketing with one prompt.
Hey PHers! 👋 I've been building in the email marketing space for years, and I'm proud that Mailmodo has always been about propelling email marketing into modern times. We turned inboxes into actionable playgrounds where users could complete registrations, book demos, play quizzes, and engage with content without ever leaving their inbox through interactive emails. Our drag-and-drop editor helped hundreds of clients create these experiences in minutes, not hours. However, since 2023, watching AI transform every other business tool has made me realize we've only solved half the problem. Emails were interactive, but creating them was still painfully manual. We can now build entire products with a few prompts (shoutout to Lovable and Bolt!), but setting up a simple welcome email series still requires navigating through 15 different screens, learning complex automation builders, and spending hours on segmentation logic. That disconnect kept hitting me hard as I heard the same story over and over: founders building their MVP in 3 days but spending 2 weeks just trying to set up basic email flows. Something was seriously broken. So we asked: what if email marketing worked like modern AI tools? Mailmodo AI is our answer. Instead of drag-and-drop builders and technical workflows, you just describe what you want: ""Create a 5-part onboarding series for SaaS trial users"" and watch it build itself, complete with copy, design, segmentation, and automation logic. We're not just adding AI features to an existing tool. We rebuilt email marketing from scratch around conversation. Our core, however, remains intact. Same mission, new era: Making email marketing feel as modern as the products it's supposed to grow. I want to take this moment to thank my entire team, who worked relentlessly to make this happen. After months of building, testing, and refining, we're finally here. Try Mailmodo AI, tell us what you love, what we can improve—your feedback shapes what we build next. Thanks for being part of this journey! Best, Aquibur