Turn websites into ephemeral MCP servers! From docs, to code

Transform any website into a comprehensive MCP-like information retrieval system for AI coding agents. - Create account - Crawl (rest or manually) - Connect and done. Free credits for new accounts as an experiment.
Free Options
SaaSDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
There's currently a standard for model context (thanks Anthropic), but there's no solution. Instead of waiting/expecting others to deliver their MCP servers, spawn them at command, stop copy pasting entire documentations to your coding agents. Billing is pay per use with cheap usage and free initial tokens, which seemed the best way to offer the product.
