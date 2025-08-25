Launching today
MagicLight gives you the power to turn any script into a cinematic story video—within minutes. Whether you’re creating YouTube content, children’s stories, ads, or brand films, MagicLight is the AI Story Video Agent that makes storytelling effortless.
Hey Product Hunt Team!
I’m Jason, the Maker of MagicLight.AI. I’m super excited to share with you what we’ve been working on day and night — the MagicLight Story-Generating Video Agent 🎬✨
MagicLight is a smart AI video creation tool that transforms your ideas or scripts into dynamic, multi-character, multi-scene videos. It supports character customization, automatic storyboarding, and videos up to 50 minutes long — making creativity truly unlimited.
Why did we build this?💡
In content creation, you usually have to juggle between different tools for scriptwriting, character design, scene transitions, and video editing. It’s a complex, time-consuming process. So we asked ourselves: What if we bring everything together in one place? That’s how MagicLight was born — an all-in-one AI video creation tool that helps creators go from idea to finished video efficiently and effortlessly.
We’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback! Even the smallest suggestion means a lot to us. We’ll keep improving with innovation and sincerity, and we can’t wait to see the amazing stories you’ll create with MagicLight!
@arthur_winston3 Thank you for your support! Many YouTube creators are already using Magic Light to grow their channels and have achieved great results. We look forward to seeing your YouTube channel grow with Magic Light as well! If you encounter any issues while using it, please feel free to contact us anytime!
@stan_xu1 Thank you for your support! Together with you, we’ll keep making our product better and better, bringing real convenience and value to everyone!