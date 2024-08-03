Cursor
Built to make you extraordinarily productive, Cursor is the best way to code with AI.
Built to make you extraordinarily productive, Cursor is the best way to code with AI.
I love @Cursor. It's enabled me to build (vibe code) so many web apps, sites, extensions, and little things quickly that 1. bring me joy and 2. help me with work or realize personal projects.
However... I'm seeing a TON of movement around @Claude by Anthropic's Claude Code. I haven't personally tried it but it's apparently insane (and can also be expensive?)
I'm curious. Should I switch? What are you currently using? Or do they both have their own use case. I right now like cursor because I can build directly in a GitHub repo or locally and it helps me learn my way around an IDE.
Looking forward to hearing everyone's thoughts!
Been checking out Cursor, an AI code editor that deeply integrates AI into your workflow. Think natural language coding, smart predictions, and asking your codebase questions.
It's trying to push AI further than, say, VS Code (even with Copilot).
I'm curious:
How has Cursor's AI experience been for you compared to your current setup?
Hi all,
Our team @ Arthos, a Music AI startup, uses @Cursor for everything (we actually have a massive budget in house for the usage based pricing :) ). I've always wondered if it's possible to open the same repository on multiple windows, and vibe code non conflicting features.
Has anyone tried this? What happens if Cursor edits the same file with 2 different agentic instances?
Better, Faster than VS Code.
Cursor accelerates our coding process, offering an enhanced alternative to GitHub Copilot. It allows us to interact directly with our codebase, simplifying navigation and comprehension. Once you use it, there's no turning back.
Certainly the best copilot tool in the industry. Way ahead of github and other copilots due to larger context
Wow! This just changed the game.
Especially like the cursor agents on mobile. This would unlock a whole new level of productivity and everyone benefitting so much from it.
I've built a few apps with Cursor already, and I'm already trying out the new update!