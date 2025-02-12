Github Copilot
Your AI pair programmer4.8•26 reviews•
403 followers
Your AI pair programmer4.8•26 reviews•
403 followers
GitHub Copilot works alongside you directly in your editor, suggesting whole lines or entire functions for you. Powered by OpenAI its trained on billions of lines of public code, saving you time and helping you stay focused.
This is the 6th launch from Github Copilot. View more
Copilot's response to Claude Code and Codex CLI
Github Copilot CLI
Launching today
Copilot CLI is GitHub’s terminal-based coding agent. It accepts instructions, edits files, runs commands, and connects to MCP servers. Defaults to Claude Sonnet 4 but can switch to other models. Usage is billed via Copilot plans.
Free
Launch tags:Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence•GitHub
Launch Team
Product Hunt
GitHub Copilot CLI brings AI-powered coding assistance directly to the terminal, offering file edits and command execution.
Same pricing as GH copilot in vs-code i guess. So 1.5k calls per month for $20. Then pay as you go after that? I think claude code is 55k calls per month for $100. Anyone know more about pricing for this? Pay as you really isnt sustainable when you easily burn 3-4k calls per day on productive days.