Github Copilot

Github Copilot

Your AI pair programmer

GitHub Copilot works alongside you directly in your editor, suggesting whole lines or entire functions for you. Powered by OpenAI its trained on billions of lines of public code, saving you time and helping you stay focused.
Github Copilot CLI

Launching today
Copilot's response to Claude Code and Codex CLI
Copilot CLI is GitHub’s terminal-based coding agent. It accepts instructions, edits files, runs commands, and connects to MCP servers. Defaults to Claude Sonnet 4 but can switch to other models. Usage is billed via Copilot plans.
Free
Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub
Mike Kerzhner
Copilot CLI is now in public preview. Give the copilot team feedback on how it compares to Claude Code and Codex CLIs.
Dongnan

GitHub Copilot CLI brings AI-powered coding assistance directly to the terminal, offering file edits and command execution.

André J

Same pricing as GH copilot in vs-code i guess. So 1.5k calls per month for $20. Then pay as you go after that? I think claude code is 55k calls per month for $100. Anyone know more about pricing for this? Pay as you really isnt sustainable when you easily burn 3-4k calls per day on productive days.