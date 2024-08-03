Hello, PH!

I m a designer who boldly switched from Framer, which I had been loyal to for two years, to Cursor recently. This has been the best decision I ve made this year. The biggest reason is that the cost savings have been truly dramatic.

Cost comparison:

Framer:

Even the mini version costs $15 per month ($180 annually), and running 3 sites would cost $540 a year (if I had created with Framer, it would have added another $180, totaling $720).

Cursor:

Just $120 for an annual subscription! Unlimited projects possible. And there are no hidden costs or additional feature fees at all. The Cursor subscription fee covers everything. (I feel like I m advertising now;;;)

Besides the cost, here are the other benefits of Cursor for designers:

- Anything is possible beyond the features offered by Framer.

- No need for complicated tutorials or studying; you can use it right away.

- You can implement everything you imagine just with prompts.

I think I ll continue using Cursor, so I d love to connect with other designers. Is there a group for designers using Cursor?? I want to share good tips with designers who use Cursor!