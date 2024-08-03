Cursor
Built to make you extraordinarily productive, Cursor is the best way to code with AI.
Launched on August 4th, 2024
Launched on February 29th, 2024
2mo ago
Hi cursor users!
Personally I started creating app on cursor Just for fun, but recently I started to understand basics and my apps started to become more marketable. What about you? How is going your vibe journey?
Hello, PH!
I m a designer who boldly switched from Framer, which I had been loyal to for two years, to Cursor recently. This has been the best decision I ve made this year. The biggest reason is that the cost savings have been truly dramatic.
Cost comparison:
Framer:
Even the mini version costs $15 per month ($180 annually), and running 3 sites would cost $540 a year (if I had created with Framer, it would have added another $180, totaling $720).
Cursor:
Just $120 for an annual subscription! Unlimited projects possible. And there are no hidden costs or additional feature fees at all. The Cursor subscription fee covers everything. (I feel like I m advertising now;;;)
Besides the cost, here are the other benefits of Cursor for designers:
- Anything is possible beyond the features offered by Framer.
- No need for complicated tutorials or studying; you can use it right away.
- You can implement everything you imagine just with prompts.
I think I ll continue using Cursor, so I d love to connect with other designers. Is there a group for designers using Cursor?? I want to share good tips with designers who use Cursor!
2mo ago
Hello PH!
I'm Hyuntak form South Korea, quite new to this community, first time posting.
I'm a med student and solo developer.
Cursor accelerates our coding process, offering an enhanced alternative to GitHub Copilot. It allows us to interact directly with our codebase, simplifying navigation and comprehension. Once you use it, there's no turning back.
Certainly the best copilot tool in the industry. Way ahead of github and other copilots due to larger context
Better, Faster than VS Code.
The big updates in 1.0:
Background Agents BETA
Create Agents to edit and run code, asynchronously. Now available in Beta.
BugBot BETA
BugBot reviews GitHub pull requests and identifies potential issues
Jupyter Notebook Support
Agent can read and edit Jupyter Notebooks
Saw the video last night itself. Looks really good!
Awesome update! Love how the new features strike a balance between productivity and depth — automated code reviews, memory-driven insights, and Jupyter support all in one make this a seriously powerful dev companion. Excited to see where it goes next!