Teams get stuck with one-size-fits-all SaaS that doesn’t fit anyone perfectly. CREAO lets anyone build custom AI apps with natural language, each one with a built-in copilot. Build the right tools for any job.
Hey Product Hunt! I’m North, Creao AI DevRel.
Tired of forcing your team to use generic SaaS that fits nobody’s needs perfectly?
We built CREAO after watching high agency teams get stuck trying to hack solutions using basic Swiss Army knives when they needed bespoke multi-tools that adapt to their context and goals.
For example, your HR person needs a complex multi-tool for compliance workflows. Your DevOps engineer needs specialized automations. Yet both are forced to use the same generic interfaces and features that require workarounds or tedious stopgaps.
CREAO flips this: Instead of one-size-fits-all, we enable individuals to create infinitely personalized software to fit their bespoke needs.
Here’s how it works:
Describe your exact problem in plain English
Get a custom AI app built specifically for that workflow
Each app comes with its own custom copilot (not a generic assistant)
CREAO apps can be easily connected to other tools
CREAO apps can be shared and used across your team
What makes this different: You’re not getting another vibe coding AI app builder. You’re getting the AI app + purpose-built copilot bundle, two things that work together as one unit to solve specific problems.
Real examples from our users:
Medical appointment dashboard that auto-handles confirmations
Travel agency CRM with Amadeus integration and Slack updates
Field evaluation tool that turns photos into quote-ready reports
The result? Teams work at the problem level, not the platform level. Everyone gets tools as bespoke as their actual needs.
💬 Question: What’s your team’s “Swiss Army knife problem” — where you’re stuck with generic tools that almost (but don’t quite) solve your specific workflow?
👉 Ready to give your team precision tools instead of generic ones?
Raycast
Remember when Apple released SwiftUI?
Suddenly, developers could build native iOS apps with simple, declarative code instead of wrestling with complex UIKit frameworks. What used to take weeks now took hours.
CREAO does something similar, but for entire teams.
Instead of forcing everyone into generic SaaS tools, CREAO lets anyone describe their workflow in plain English and get a custom AI app with its own dedicated copilot.
Just like SwiftUI democratized iOS development, CREAO democratizes software creation for the individuals on business teams.
The breakthrough: Each conversationally-generated app comes bundled with a purpose-built copilot that understands the specific context and data of that workflow. It's not a generic assistant bolted onto existing software—it's architected from the ground up for that exact use case.
Real impact: Teams stop bending their processes to fit generic, rigid tools. Instead, they create precision instruments that adapt to how they actually work.
The result feels like giving every team member their own personal developer who speaks their language and understands their problems.
Worth checking out if: Your team is tired of "almost right" software that forces everyone to work the same way.
I enjoyed getting to know and helping the team clarify their launch messaging — and I hope you take a serious look at the impressive platform they've built!
The Product Hunt community is sharp, and your summary of CREAO perfectly captures our vision. Thank you for this thoughtful and incredibly accurate breakdown! We believe that generic tools often create more friction than they solve, and the real power of technology lies in its ability to adapt to human workflows, not the other way way around.
Locki
Congratulations on the launch! 🚀
I just had a chance to explore Creao, and I must say, it looks incredibly polished and holds great promise for the future. Keep up the amazing work!
