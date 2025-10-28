Launching today
Experience storytelling like never before. ScaryStories Live transforms your ideas into live, AI-generated story scenes that evolve as you direct them. Perfect for creators, streamers, or anyone exploring the future of interactive storytelling.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
I’m Tony, engineer turned storyteller, 3x founder, ex-Uber, now building https://scarystories.live with Ning and Helen.
We’ve always loved stories that make you feel before you can explain why. But every “AI video” tool we tried felt the same, static, overproduced, and lifeless.
Beautiful, but embalmed.
So we built something that breathes. A browser-based, real-time content engine where stories unfold live, you speak, scenes shift, your friends vote, and the world reacts. No cameras, no installs, just your imagination and a browser tab.
When it’s over, the AI reframes that playthrough into a cinematic film, same continuity, polished to movie quality. It’s not just creation, it’s transformation.
We’re building a new category of entertainment, where experience itself becomes creation. Every playthrough is a directorial act; every viewer can turn their choices into film.
If you’ve ever wanted to play your own story and watch it become cinema, that’s what we’re here to build.
Hey Product Hunt Fam ❤️,
Happy Halloween 👻！
I'm Helen. I helped ship AI games to millions of players and built creative tools for more than 300K professional creators.
ScaryStories Live is AI Dungeon meets real-time video generation. If AI Dungeon lets you play through your imagination with text, ScaryStories Live lets you see it, hear it, and feel it, in real time. You direct the AI, make choices, type your next move, and within milliseconds, the scene comes to life with sounds, whispering voices, and visual clues.
We built ScaryStories Live because no matter how many AI tools we have today that generate “beautiful” videos, most of them are just that beautiful, not alive. They don’t make your heart race, your hands sweat, or your imagination run wild.🥱 Great stories come from the process of discovery, not from static prompts or templates. So we designed ScaryStories Live to make creation fun, fast, and alive.😊
With ScaryStories Live, you’re inside your story.
🎮 You play it like a game.
🎥 You create it like a film.
💀 You feel it like a nightmare.
Imagine watching Stranger Things and suddenly stepping into the Upside Down yourself, shaping the outcome, recording your journey, and sharing it as a cinematic short that feels alive, emotional, and terrifying. Or uploading a photo from your bedroom, then experiencing what happens next, in real time. Once your adventure ends, our AI helps polish it into a high-quality short video, with pacing, sound, and emotion tuned perfectly, ready to share with the world and our community.🙌
We’re starting with scary stories, but our vision is bigger: to turn ScaryStories Live into a new medium where any genre, any fandom, and any creator can bring their imagination to life, not by writing prompts, but by living them. 💕
🤩 Try the best real time ai video generator for FREE Now！
We’d love your feedback to help us improve and grow. Let's shape the next frontier of storytelling together. 🚀
Best,
Helen Xiong
It reminds me when I used to play Amnesia. So Nostalgic :D