CrePal
Create short movies with just a prompt with our AI director
Experience the magic of filmmaking redefined with our AI director. Simply provide a prompt and watch as it seamlessly transforms your idea into a dynamic short movie. It's the ultimate tool for storytellers, revolutionizing creativity one scene at a time.
I’m Jacky, CEO & Co-Founder of crepal.ai. I'm excited to introduce CrePal, your AI Director that turns any idea into a short movie—just from a prompt. I was previously the lead PM of MindOS and have been building AI products for over a decade.
What is it?
An all-in-one AI video creation Agent - Your AI Director. CrePal has 40+ tools, 20+ SOTA models, and 3 sub-agents. It automatically handles script, storyboard, and final edit so you can use natural language to create ai short films, and focus on ideas, not tools.
Why now?
Today we realized that while AI video generation models give everyone the ability to create short films, most people can’t possibly master the countless tools and models—let alone know how to craft a professional piece. That’s why we built CrePal: your director partner. CrePal comes with professional filmmaking logic and has mastered best practices across all the leading models—capabilities that our AI Agent now puts directly in your hands.
What’s included?
• End-to-end AI video creation: script → image generation → video generation → final cut
• Real-time preview with the ability to pause, give feedback, and co-create
• Automatic model selection so you always get the best results
We’d love to hear what you think—or what kind of videos you’d create first with CrePal!
CrePal makes it possible to turn your ideas into short movies and animations using its agentic AI director.
Why it’s interesting:
Starts with just an idea and creates a near-finished short that you can tweak with natural language.
Multi‑agent system orchestrates 40+ tools for script, shots, characters, and edits.
Get started in chat, and then iterate on the script, quickly. You can control the scenes, character backstories, and more.
CrePal uses LLMs to help you tell better stories with structure.
You guys may recognize @jackyliu as he is the ex–lead PM on MindOS (now @Me.bot). 😊
If you make short‑form videos, give it a spin and let him know what's good and where he can improve. He's shipping quickly and listening closely!
great product with real value
Whismer AI
Big congrats! Love how the product looks — I’m definitely going to check it out~
@shirleyw Thanks a lot! Would love to hear what you think after trying it~
Trickle
This is incredible 👏 Love how it takes care of script → storyboard → final cut so creators can just focus on ideas. Super amazing!
@victoria_wu Yes, that way you can focus on your story and what makes it unique to you
@victoria_wu Exactly! We wanted to make that whole process seamless.
What kind of video can crepal.ai do? Can I use it to create videos form my SaaS product?
@zhitao_yan Hi Tony, thanks for your support! Right now CrePal is focused on AI-generated short videos—things like social media clips, AI mini-dramas, and AI music videos. These are what we do best, and we’d love for you to give it a try!
@zhitao_yan Yes! Just upload your SaaS product details and CrePal will create promotional videos for you.
Agnes AI
It's awesome that CrePal handles everything from script to final cut just from a prompt—I've always wanted to make short films but got lost in the tools. How does the real-time co-creation work?
@cruise_chen You can start your short film journey in many ways. Here, all you need to do is share your ideas and inspiration—you can upload your story or your main character, and Crepal will take care of the rest. No need to worry about how to generate images or videos—Crepal will help you choose the best solution. Throughout the process, you can use simple language to adjust, refine, and bring your final vision.