Launching today
Crazzy
AI co-pilot that writes full Flutter code from plain English
8 followers
Taking Flutter from "Plain English to the Play Store." Crazzy is an open-source AI toolkit that writes code, generates assets & preps your launch. Built for indie devs by a solo founder.
Crazzy
Hey Product Hunt community! 👋
Founder and solo builder of Crazzy here.
To be honest, I'm terrified. After 3+ months of non-stop work, my passion project is finally out in the world.
The Story:
As a developer, I was sick of the soul-crushing reality that 90% of our time is spent on repetitive boilerplate, not on building cool stuff. I hated it. So I decided to build a solution.
What is Crazzy?
Crazzy is an AI co-pilot, obsessively fine-tuned for the Flutter ecosystem. Its mission is to take you from a "Plain English prompt to the Play Store."
It's not just another AI wrapper. It's a full toolkit that automates the entire setup: UI code, app icons, splash screens, keystores, and more.
Why Open Source?
I'm building Crazzy in public, and I believe the best tools are built with the community. That's why the core of Crazzy is, and always will be, 100% free and open-source.
The Ask:
I'm a solo founder, not a big corp. I need your brutal, honest feedback to survive. What's good? What's shit? What's missing?
Everyone from the PH community gets a generous free plan on the cloud version to play around with. No payment info needed.
Thank you for checking it out. I'll be here all day, reading every single comment. Let's do this.
- Abdul Alim