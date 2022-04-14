UI Bakery

Low-code internal tool builder

Build & customize your internal tool or a business app. Connect datasources, integrate with third-party APIs, add business logic, share your app securely.
UI Bakery App Agent

Secure internal apps powered by your API or DB
Build custom business apps on top of YOUR data faster than ever. Invite your team and assign custom permissions to collaborate securely. Deploy using a single click and access source code when needed.
Vladimir Lugovsky
Maker
Hey PH fam! 👋 I’m Vlad, one of the UI Bakery founders. We started UI Bakery years ago as a drag-and-drop app builder for internal tools. When Gen AI started to rise, we got excited and realized we wanted to bring agentic AI app building to our users. Most tools on the market have either one or two trade-offs: Drag-and-drop editors like UI Bakery, Retool, and Appsmith are great for speed, but limited in flexibility and maintainability in the long run. They can also add a lot of performance overhead. Modern AI app generators like Lovable, Bolt, or Replit focus on websites and public apps. But they often lack real database connectors and enterprise-grade security (RBAC, Audit Logs, SSO). We built the UI Bakery AI Agent to take the best of both worlds. It combines AI generation with the reliability and control of a mature low-code platform. We already use it extensively ourselves and our early adopters as well. So, what can the UI Bakery AI Agent do? - Connect your data: instantly link your Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB, or APIs. - Build internal tools by chatting: describe what you want, and watch it come to life. - Get full access to the React code: customize and extend it in your IDE anytime. - Invite users & collaborate securely: with RBAC, Audit Logs, and SSO built in. Drop what kind of internal app you’d love to build for yourself or your business, and we’ll DM you free AI tokens to try it out. Can’t wait to see what PH community builds with the UI Bakery AI Agent 🚀
Dzianis Yatsenka

Congratulations on the launch!

Is it possible do use UI Bakery for the flutter mobile app?