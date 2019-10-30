GitHub
GitHub is a development platform inspired by the way you work.
Assign, steer, and track copilot coding agent tasks
GitHub Mission Control
GitHub Mission Control is a unified command center that follows you wherever you work. It’s not a single destination; it’s a consistent interface across GitHub, VS Code, mobile, and the CLI that lets you direct, monitor, and manage every AI-driven task. With mission control, you can choose from a fleet of agents, assign them work in parallel, and track their progress from any device.
Launch tags:Artificial Intelligence•GitHub•Development
Raycast
Loads of exciting stuff from GitHub Universe this year — does make me wonder how all the coding assistant startups are going to stay competitive... 🫣