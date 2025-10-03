Launching today
Planby Now

Planby Now

Smart schedules & agendas in minutes with AI

5 followers

Visit website
🗓️ Planby Now + AI Greyce builds smart schedules, agendas & line-ups in minutes ✅ Drag & drop, ✅ Share instantly, ✅ Embed anywhere, ✅ Sync with Calendly, WordPress, Webflow, Framer, Lovable, Bolt.new Perfect for events, content planners and more! 🚀
Interactive
Planby Now gallery image
Planby Now gallery image
Planby Now gallery image
Planby Now gallery image
Planby Now gallery image
Planby Now gallery image
Planby Now gallery image
Planby Now gallery image
Planby Now gallery image
Planby Now gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityEventsSaaS
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Karol Kozer
Maker
📌
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 We’re excited to launch Planby Now — your AI-powered assistant Greyce helps you build smart schedules, agendas, planners, and line-ups in minutes. Drag & drop, share instantly, embed anywhere, and sync with Calendly. We’d love to hear how you plan your day and what features you’d like to see next! 🚀
BuyScout®
BuyScout®
Your AI Copilot for Online Shopping
Promoted