Dreamflow
178 followers
Launched on April 2nd, 2025
Reviews paint Dreamflow as fast, intuitive, and genuinely useful for both non‑developers and Flutter pros. Users highlight the tri-surface workflow and agent assistance for quickly scaffolding features, then refining via visual edits or code—while keeping clean, ownable Flutter output. Makers of other products laud it for rapid prototyping, production-worthy results, and enjoyable workflow; they ask for more templates, clearer docs on mixing hand-written and generated code, and deeper cloud integrations (e.g., Supabase/Firebase). A minority note friction with preview reliability and code export options. Overall sentiment is strongly positive.
FlutterFlow
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Abel here from the FlutterFlow team.
When we first launched FlutterFlow here on PH, we were amazed by your support. Since then, nearly 3 million builders have used it to ship mobile apps reaching hundreds of millions of people.
As our community grew, we kept hearing the same things: builders wanted faster ways to turn ideas into apps, have more flexibility in how they build and still have control when they needed it. To meet those needs, we built Dreamflow to build on that foundation and expand what’s possible.
Dreamflow is built on everything we’ve learned with FlutterFlow and represents a major milestone in our work - an Agentic Development Environment + Visual UI for Flutter that lets you move from idea to app in minutes with prompts, design and code, all flowing together in sync.
With Dreamflow, you can:
🤖 Start from an AI prompt to spin up working features instantly
🎨 Edit visually to refine layouts, themes, and components in real time
🧑💻 Jump into code whenever you want full control
📦 Publish to the App Store and Google Play directly
We launched Dreamflow 2.0 recently, and early adopters are already prototyping, testing, and shipping production apps with it. Today, we’re excited to bring it to the Product Hunt community.
As a thank you, we’re offering 50% off all new paid plans during launch.
You’ve been an important part of our journey so far, and we’d love for you to help shape what comes next. Try Dreamflow, share your feedback, and tell us what you’re building.
💜 The Dreamflow Team 🚀
Congrats on the launch! 🚀 Building mobile apps has always involved tough trade-offs between speed, flexibility, and control—but Dreamflow 2.0 is changing the game. How does the Agentic Development Environment enable users to go from an AI prompt to fully functional features within minutes, while still allowing seamless transitions between visual editing and full code access? Can teams publish directly to app stores and fine-tune UI, themes, and components in real time?
FlutterFlow
@sneh_shah Thanks! Yes, teams can publish to the app stores or web directly. You start from a prompt or an empty project and you can make updates with the agent or visually.
@abel_mengistu Got it! Love that is bridges the gaps, and teams can publish directly to app stores with real-time updates!
I have been using Dreamflow for the past few months now, and it's safe to say that I am blown away by how much I have been able to get done. I love how quickly the product is evolving and how intuitive it makes development. I have been a Flutter developer for years now, and I can safely say that this is indeed the fastest and most effective way to build Flutter apps. Congrats on the launch team!
FlutterFlow
@ayushshekhar17 thanks Ayush!