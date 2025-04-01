Dreamflow is at a very unique intersection of prompt based vibe coding, visual development, and full code access. I found myself build up the muscle memory for simply pointing at a part of the screen, and adding it to the agent's context to make edits, very very quickly. I considered working with some other tools as well, but the developer experience and output quality of Dreamflow is far superior. Pro tip: Always establish clear outcomes in your prompts when you want the agent to generate or make edits.

2d ago