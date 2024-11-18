Clueso
Clueso is the fastest and easiest way to create stunning product videos. It converts raw screen recordings into studio-quality videos and step-by-step articles in minutes. No editing or design skills needed.
Clueso
Hey Product Hunt Community! 👋
I'm Neel, co-founder of Clueso, and I'm really excited to launch Clueso for the first time on PH!
Why did we build Clueso?
Many of us build amazing products but struggle to effectively demo them, or educate our users about them. We faced this problem first-hand at our previous startup, Desklamp. Despite having thousands of sign-ups each month, user adoption remained low. Users often churned because they couldn’t easily understand how to use our product.
To fix this, we first tried recording quick explainer videos on Loom. But they weren’t very engaging, and no one watched them.
So, we booked a studio and created polished videos with animations, effects, voiceovers, and music. They were an instant hit and drove up adoption! But each one took a full week to make.
That’s when we realized: Creating great videos shouldn’t be this hard.
Many teams struggle with the same problem. Whether it’s product demos, onboarding videos, feature launches, or training videos – traditional video production is time-consuming, expensive, and requires specialized skills.
Clueso changes that.
It turns raw screen recordings into stunning, studio-quality videos and step-by-step documentation – in minutes. No editing or design expertise needed.
With Clueso, anyone can create stunning product videos and documentation for their product quickly.
Since our first public launch in December 2023, we've seen incredible adoption across the spectrum – from solo founders and fast-growing startups to publicly-listed and Fortune 500 enterprises. In just the last 6 months, over 100,000 videos have been created using Clueso.
How Clueso works:
Just record or upload a raw screen recording and let Clueso handle the rest. Here’s the magic it does for you:
🗣️ AI-generated Script & Voiceovers: Clueso transcribes your audio, polishes it into a clean script, and then lets you make quick edits. It then generates studio-quality voiceovers, perfectly synced to your video.
🔍 Auto-Zoom & Smart Effects: Clueso automatically highlights key areas of your UI with zoom-in effects. You can also add spotlights, callouts, and other animations in a single click.
📽️ Combine Clips Easily: Easily combine clips, add chapters, insert summary slides, external footage, or even AI-generated video segments.
🎨 Branded Templates: Create and save branded intros, outros, backgrounds, thumbnails, and transitions to use across all your videos.
🌏 Translations: Translate your videos into 40+ languages. Use our glossary to fine-tune terms and ensure translation accuracy.
📃 Step-by-step documentation: Clueso automatically creates detailed step-by-step articles with embedded screenshots and GIFs from any video. Use our AI agent to get the tone and formatting you want.
Who’s Clueso for?
Founders & Product Teams: Create product demo videos for customers or internal stakeholders.
Product Marketing Teams: Launch new features with polished videos and GIFs.
Customer Education, Success & Support Teams: Build onboarding flows, how-to guides, training videos, and help articles.
Sales Enablement, L&D & IT Teams: Produce internal training videos and SOPs for tools, workflows, and processes.
And anyone else who wants to create engaging videos and documentation fast.
Special offer for the PH community:
To celebrate our launch, we’re offering a 20% discount on all plans for the first three months to first-time subscribers! Use the code PHXCLUESO20 at checkout. Offer valid until July 31st, 11:59 pm PT.
Really excited for you all to check it out, and hear your thoughts!
Huge thanks to @kevin for hunting us!
Clueso
Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Akash, co-founder of Clueso, and I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve been building with all of you.
I come from a design background myself, and growing up, nothing thrilled me more than making videos. But as a founder, you find yourself wearing many hats: building, selling, supporting, and firefighting. And suddenly, creating videos becomes yet another task on your never-ending list.
We built Clueso for people like us — founders, product teams, marketers — anyone who wants to tell their story beautifully, but doesn’t want to spend hours recording takes, learning timelines, or figuring out complicated video tools.
When we first started Clueso, it was a simple AI voice generator to add audio to your videos.
Soon after, we added a script editor. As more users came on board, the feature requests started piling in: they wanted to make more complex, professional videos without the hassle. So we built smart syncing, auto-zooms, animations, and more. Eventually, we realized that to truly meet their needs, we had to build a full-fledged video editor from scratch, right in the browser.
In the past few months, we’ve replaced the status quo video tools built by giant corporations that our customers used to rely on.
But that’s just the beginning. We’re reimagining what video creation should look like in an AI-first world: faster, smarter, and way more intuitive.
Our vision is to become the go-to AI platform for turning ideas into stunning, professional videos, whether you're educating users, training teams, or just telling a great story.
To see how much fun we have making videos, check out this fun demo video we made entirely in Clueso: https://youtu.be/Oknifxph7NY
Clueso
Building Clueso has been an intensely fun ride. We ended up building an entire video editor in the browser from scratch - probably because we were too naïve to realize how hard it would be.
From canvas-based rendering on the frontend, to a complex three-tier export pipeline, to intricate audio processing and clever AI automation - every part has been a challenge like no other.
The problem we’re solving is deeply personal. After years of building products people loved, I always struggled to show what they felt like to use. Clueso fixes that. Now every side project or tool you build can have a video that actually does it justice - and looks great while doing it.
It’s taken 2 years to get here, but I think what we have now is genuinely magical. Massive kudos to the team for making it happen 💜