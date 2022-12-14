Sprinto
Sprinto is highly praised for its ease of use, intuitive interface, and exceptional support team. Users appreciate its ability to automate compliance tasks, saving time and effort. The makers of ToolJet commend Sprinto for powering their SOC 2 compliance, highlighting its robust security and seamless compliance capabilities. While some users find it costly, the overall sentiment is positive, with many recommending it for startups and SMBs. Sprinto is valued for its real-time risk monitoring and comprehensive compliance solutions.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Adarsh, a Product Manager at Sprinto, and I'm thrilled to share Security Questionnaire AI with you today!
Why we built this: As a PM, I kept watching our roadmap get derailed. Every urgent questionnaire meant pulling engineers to dig up technical specs—what encryption we use, our backup frequencies, API rate limits. They'd have to stop coding to hunt through documentation or check production configs for details they'd implemented months ago.
Our security team was drowning too, answering the same questions about our SOC 2 controls week after week. We were solving the same problem 20 times a month instead of building features our customers actually wanted. It was a massive waste of engineering and security bandwidth.
What makes Sprinto AI different:
Trained on your knowledge base - The AI learns how you handle data encryption, disaster recovery procedures, and access controls. It understands your actual security posture, not generic template answers
Any format, any portal - Excel sheets, Word docs, or those painful vendor portals—we handle them all
RFP-ready responses - Not just yes/no answers, but detailed explanations that actually win deals
I'd love your feedback on:
🤔 What's the worst questionnaire format you've dealt with?
🔍 How many deals are currently waiting on security reviews?
⏰ How long does your team typically take to complete a 200+ question assessment?
🎯 Who ends up owning questionnaire responses in your org—sales, security, or product?
💭 What would you do with the time you'd save from not answering questionnaires?
Thanks for the support, and drop your questionnaire nightmares below! 🚀
Huge thanks to our hunter @fmerian , it was awesome working with you!
👋 As part of the engineering team, I had the opportunity to help bring Security Questionnaire AI to life.
What excited me most about this project was solving for messy real-world input. Questionnaires don’t come in one clean format, they come as 200 row Excel sheets, PDFs, random Word tables, or those dreaded vendor portals. Making the AI flexible enough to parse and respond in all those environments was a big challenge.
Another hard part: accuracy at scale. It’s not enough to just generate a “plausible” answer; every response had to be grounded in a company’s actual policies and systems. We designed the system so the AI only answers from verified sources (your policies, audit evidence, security controls) and nothing else.
Honestly, seeing engineers and security teams get hours back each week because they’re not stuck answering “what’s your backup frequency?” for the 27th time has been super rewarding.🚀
Finally a solution for the endless security questionnaires! Our team waste at least 20h/month on those vendor portals with broken formatting. Would love to see how this handle complex RFP.
Sprinto
@cyrusandrew absolutely, those vendor portals are definitely a time sink, do check our our product, would love to hear you thoughts!