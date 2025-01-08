Launches
Raycast Focus
This is the latest launch from Raycast
See 12 previous launches
Raycast Focus
Stay in flow by blocking distracting apps and websites
Raycast Focus helps you stay productive by reducing context switching. Set a goal, choose a duration, and pick which apps and websites to block.
Mac
Productivity
Raycast
Your shortcut to everything
4.92 out of 5.0
Raycast Focus by
Raycast
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Mac
Productivity
. Made by
Thomas Paul Mann
Daniel Sequeira
Michael Nielsen
Roy van Rooijen
Mathieu Dutour
Sorin
Alexander Antonov
João Neves
Samuel Kraft
Petr Nikolaev
Nichlas W. Andersen
Pedro Duarte
Per Nielsen Tikær
Benoît Grélard
Giedrė Blekaitė
Adil Erchouk
Megan Pearson
Jordan Amblin
. Featured on January 17th, 2025.
Raycast
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 417 users. It first launched on October 29th, 2020.